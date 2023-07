A man was found killed in an apartment Monday morning in an unincorporated area of Silver Spring, Prince George’s County police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Officers responded about 8:20 a.m. for a welfare check in the 8100 block of Tahona Drive. They found Rivera suffering from trauma inside an apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.