For volunteers, repopulating Chesapeake Bay with oysters is personal Program coordinator Carl Treff helps Allison Newcomb place 800 oysters into baskets on the dock of the Maryland Yacht Club for the Marylanders Grow Oysters program. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Kurt Koenig spent about nine months taking loving care of his baby oysters. They weren’t much to look at but he was determined to keep them safe. Last fall, Koenig picked up three five-gallon buckets full of spat — oyster larvae attached to oyster shells — and brought them to his home on Nabbs Creek in Glen Burnie. He emptied the buckets into six cages and lowered them from his dock. Each week he knocked the cages about to keep them clean. In the cold weather he dropped them to warmer water depths. When it got warm he raised them again.

The goal was to keep the spat alive and thriving so they could be relocated to a reef in the Chesapeake Bay as part of a broad, ongoing effort in Maryland and Virginia to repopulate native oysters in the Chesapeake and its tributaries. Koenig, who grew up in Texas but came to love the Chesapeake when he was in the Navy, is one of approximately 1,500 volunteers in Maryland taking part in Marylanders Grow Oysters, a nonprofit group that helps residents raise oysters and participate in the repopulation plan.

“I’m just trying to do my part to keep the bay clean,” Koenig, 60, said in a recent interview. “When I first was introduced to the Chesapeake in the mid- to late ’90s, it still had a lot of problems. … In the 10 years I’ve been on Nabbs Creek I’ve seen the creek really starting to flourish.”

Water pollution, disease and overharvesting in the 20th century devastated the Chesapeake’s oyster population and oysters remain at historically low levels, according to organizations that monitor the bivalve mollusks. Water quality continues to be a significant issue. A May report by the federal Chesapeake Bay Program found that in 2020 the share of the bay that met water quality standards was in the mid-30 percent range, not that much better than it was in the mid-1980s.

But there are some encouraging signs that community, state and federal oyster repopulation efforts begun in the 1990s are making an impact.

“I don’t know if we’re ever going to get back to the way it was pre-Colonial era … but it’s not like the future is bleak,” said Olivia Caretti, coastal restoration program manager for the Oyster Recovery Partnership, a Maryland nonprofit that helps oversee oyster restoration projects in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. “We are making a really big difference through all the partnerships that we have and all the effort that is going into this.”

The oyster restoration program is the biggest of its kind in the world, Caretti said. Since it began its work in 1994, the partnership has worked with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Horn Point Lab and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to plant more than 10 billion oysters in reefs in the Chesapeake. By the end of this year the total will eclipse 12 billion.

Marylanders Grow Oysters is one of the smaller programs run by the Oyster Recovery Partnership, which gets its funding from grants and donations from federal, state and local government as well as corporations and individuals. Last year, the partnership provided 5 million oysters to the volunteers with Marylanders Grow Oysters to keep over the winter and plant in reefs this summer. That’s a drop in the bucket in terms of the overall numbers, but the program is essential, Caretti said, because it connects Marylanders to the essential work being done to rebuild the oyster population and gives them a deeper understanding of all of the critical issues affecting the bay and what they can do to address them. “The people who participate are really proud of the time that they put into maintaining the oysters that they’re growing,” Caretti said. “And there is a huge education engagement component of that project.”

Carl Treff, who grew up on Maryland’s waterways and organizes volunteers and oyster collection for the Marylanders Grow Oysters program, agrees that getting ordinary people involved in oyster restoration increases their overall interest in the health of the bay.

“Anybody that participates in these programs, they get a much better understanding of what’s wrong with the bay and what needs to be done to help it,” Treff said. “So they just become generally good stewards of their local waterway, which ultimately is good for the bay itself.”

The replenishment effort is about more than just increasing numbers. Oysters filter and clean the water and oyster reefs provide a welcome habitat for crabs, fish and other denizens of the Chesapeake. And there’s a significant monetary interest as well. Oysters are a $27 million-a-year industry in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and increasing their numbers is essential to the watermen and processors who collect and prepare them.

One aspect of the Oyster Recovery Partnership that is often overlooked, Caretti said, is its oyster shell recycling program. The organization coordinates with seafood restaurants in Maryland, the District, Northern Virginia and as far west as Pittsburgh to collect used oyster shells so that they can be used in the seeding process when larvae are attached to the shells and to add to existing reefs. The partnership also purchases millions of oyster shells from shucking houses.

“We’re trying to keep shells out of the landfill any way we can because it’s really valuable and critical for our operations,” she said.

Last month, Koenig got rewarded for his diligent oyster care.

He delivered 2,400 healthy spat to the dock of the Maryland Yacht Club in Pasadena where a boat waited to take them into the Chesapeake. There, it will take two to three years for them to reach market size.

As he thinks about his role in returning oysters to the Chesapeake, Koenig said he recalled reading passages about early explorers who described the crystal clear blue water of the bay and oysters the size of dinner plates.

“You just gotta think,” Koenig said, “that one day, maybe not get back to crystal clear blue water, but we can keep getting better and better than we are.”