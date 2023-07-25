Dashboard-camera video obtained by The Washington Post shows the moment Arlington police officers tackled a mentally ill man. (Video: Obtained by The Washington Post) The Washington Post Exclusive Video shows 5 officers tackling mentally ill man. Experts question why. The Arlington police officers took down Delgardo Franklin II after he refused to surrender. It defied their training, a Post investigation found.

Delgardo Franklin II had been hearing voices in his head but refusing mental health treatment for weeks. So his father took matters into his own hands, calling Arlington police while his son sat at a bus stop on a summer day in 2019. Four years later, the father, also named Delgardo Franklin, still chokes up describing the anger and regret he feels over what happened next.

As one officer pointed a Taser device at the younger Franklin, another ordered him to kneel so he could be handcuffed, video of the encounter obtained by The Washington Post shows. When Franklin refused, five officers circled him and moved in on cue, wrestling him to the ground.

Footage of the incident in August 2019 is the central piece of evidence in a lawsuit against the officers and other county officials. (Video: Obtained by The Washington Post)

Police then jailed Franklin and charged him with assaulting three officers. All of it while his father stood by, watching in disbelief as police overpowered an unarmed man he told them was in mental distress.

“He’s noncombative. He’s nonaggressive,” the father recalled in an interview. “He’s dropping a couple of F-bombs. How would you expect someone to not be upset and agitated when you’re approaching them? Yes, I called them. But, again, I called them for help.”

Three policing experts who reviewed the dashboard-camera video and documents in the case told The Post the encounter was an example of how not to respond to a mental health crisis. Although all five officers who tackled Franklin had crisis intervention training that called for them to de-escalate the situation, they decided within minutes to forcibly take him into custody, the experts noted.

“Taking him down was not the answer,” said T.T. Williams Jr., a use-of-force expert who worked at the Los Angeles Police Department for 29 years. “The man needed help.”

Franklin’s mental health deteriorated after the encounter, his father said. He was prosecuted for a year and a half, even after a Virginia judge found him incompetent to stand trial. Another judge found that his competence had been restored months later, but the charges were ultimately dropped in May 2021, after the case was docketed for hearings 17 times.

Police video of the encounter is now the central piece of evidence in a lawsuit Franklin filed in Alexandria federal court in May, alleging wrongful arrest, excessive force, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and emotional distress. Arlington County officials and the five officers, who are all White, face an Aug. 8 deadline to respond in court. Franklin’s attorneys, Tyler Christians and Jeffrey Danzig, declined to say how much money he is seeking in damages.

A spokesperson for the Arlington County Police Department declined to comment on the lawsuit. In a statement, the department said that it “remains committed to treating all individuals with dignity and respect and protecting the constitutional rights of its constituents,” and that officers “strive to resolve all incidents through voluntary compliance while ensuring the safety of Arlington’s community members, homes, and businesses.” In a written report, one of the officers claimed to have made a “multitude of attempts to deescalate the situation” and asserted that Franklin “needed” to be taken into custody.

Franklin, who is Black and disabled, was 24 years old at the time of the Aug. 28, 2019, incident. His father said he had noticed Franklin “laughing to himself” and behaving strangely in the weeks leading up to it. After Franklin twice stormed out of places where his parents tried to get him medical attention, his father requested help from the police. If officers could observe Franklin behaving erratically, they could get an emergency custody order and take him in for a mental health evaluation, the father said.

Video of the encounter shows that Franklin removed his hands from his pockets after officers asked him to do so and that he was not carrying weapons. Police encountered him sitting alone in a bus shelter at the intersection of N. Oakland Street and Wilson Boulevard, speaking by cellphone to his father, who arrived at the scene just as police did.

“From the perspective of Delgardo, he’s not doing anything wrong,” said Peter A. Joy, director of the Criminal Justice Clinic at Washington University in St. Louis’s School of Law. “But he’s not complying with the police orders. … Above all, the police want individuals to comply with their orders. And if a person is not compliant, then oftentimes the police will escalate the situation.”

In their written narratives describing the encounter, the two lead officers at the scene, Tyler W. Duncan and Alex Freiert, said they feared Franklin was about to attack them because he clenched his jaw, flared his nostrils, balled his fists and “bladed his body.” Franklin’s father told police at the time that he thought his son possibly had “taken something synthetic,” but Franklin’s attorneys said there was no evidence of drug use. The video does not show Franklin assuming a fighting stance or raising his fists, and his attorneys argued he posed no threat to the officers. Franklin appears agitated in the video, pacing next to the bus stop and raising his voice at the police.

“Imagine being surrounded by five police officers who are going to tackle you to the ground,” Christians said.

The video shows that Freiert pointed a Taser at Franklin moments before Duncan told Franklin to kneel so he could be handcuffed. “Keep your hands out of your pockets and go to your knees for me, okay? We’re just going to put you in cuffs so we can calm everything down,” Duncan says in the video.

Franklin and three of the officers suffered injuries in the ensuing scuffle, but Franklin’s were the only ones to break skin, according to a written report from an officer who arrived after the incident to take photographs of the scene.

The Post requested copies of the photographs showing the officers’ injuries. The police department denied the request, citing an exemption in Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act that covers records of criminal investigations.

Police officers and other officials in Arlington have been getting Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training since 2018. The program was designed to provide help and resources to mentally ill individuals, with a goal of diverting them from jail, and teach police officers de-escalation techniques. The Memphis Police Department developed CIT training in 1988, after police there killed a 27-year-old man in a mental health crisis, and its methodology has since been replicated by departments across the country.

More than half of Arlington’s patrol officers had completed the 40-hour CIT training course as of March, according to the county’s website. All five officers who tackled Franklin had received the training as of August 2019, according to records provided by the Arlington County Police Department.

In one CIT role-playing exercise that was being taught at the time of the 2019 incident, Arlington police officers would encounter a schizophrenic individual causing a disturbance, and the goal was “to persuade the individual to leave and enter treatment,” according to materials The Post obtained under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act. “Any use of force by the officer(s) will cause the scenario to stop and require re-training,” the worksheet says.

A separate PowerPoint presentation used for Arlington’s CIT training in 2019 says officers should “avoid physical confrontation” with individuals displaying signs of “psychotic disorders.” Five pages of community resources were attached, including contacts for a mental health magistrate and the Arlington County forensic jail diversion team.

Duncan wrote in his police report that after Franklin refused to kneel and surrender, “it was established that Delgardo needed to be taken into custody in order to further assess his possible mental health concerns or drug intoxication.”

“Despite a multitude of attempts to de-escalate the situation using CIT techniques, I was unable to get Delgardo to comply with surrendering,” Duncan wrote. “As officers moved in to take him into custody, Delgardo immediately showed that he would not be taken into custody without resistance; Delgardo recognized our approach and braced his hands and arms tightly in front of his body.”

After reviewing the CIT training materials Arlington used in 2019 and police accounts of the incident, Joy said “it was like the officers never attended the training” or “didn’t believe what they were being told, because they didn’t follow any of the protocols.”

Franklin was charged with three felony counts of assaulting police — based on injuries sustained by Duncan and officers Joel M. Davis and Harley L. Guenther. Freiert and the fifth officer involved in restraining Franklin, Jason Pardee, did not claim injuries.

Alphonse Gerhardstein, a civil rights attorney who has represented victims of police misconduct and helped overhaul Cincinnati police’s use-of-force policies, said he questioned why prosecutors pursued the case. Gerhardstein said there was no need to “lay hands on” Franklin to resolve the situation and “certainly no basis to charge with a crime since all the physical contact was initiated by police.”

Arlington General District Court Judge R. Frances O’Brien found that Franklin was incompetent to stand trial in January 2020. Another judge, Daniel T. Lopez, found in June of that year that Franklin’s competence had been restored after some treatment and medication. An assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Arlington, Elizabeth Tuomey, offered a deal in July 2020 that required Franklin to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts in exchange for no jail time. He refused.

In an email to Franklin’s attorney that month, Tuomey wrote that the video showed Franklin “essentially assaulted (as in, an impending battery) the officers and/or committed disorderly conduct when he balled his fists and appeared to the officers that he wanted to fight.” She added that “the mental health component is a mitigating factor to me, and I will heavily consider it in making an offer, but I am not willing to dismiss the charges.” The prosecutor downgraded the charges from felonies to misdemeanors in August 2020, then agreed to drop all charges in May 2021 after asking that Franklin maintain good behavior and provide a letter from a doctor or therapist attesting that he was getting medical treatment. Tuomey declined to comment.

Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (D) said in an interview that she could not comment on pending litigation but that she was looking into why Franklin’s case took about 21 months to resolve.

“We amended the charges to what we thought were more accurate to the facts,” Dehghani-Tafti said. “It was ultimately dismissed as part of a general continuance, where there were conditions that had to be met.”

“We hope this case will be used to illustrate what not to do when a father calls for help.” — Delgardo Franklin II Franklin declined to be interviewed for this article. His father and attorneys said that his mental health had improved since the charges were dropped but that the experience had scarred his family. “Thankfully, the evidence speaks for itself,” Franklin and his attorneys said in a joint statement. “We hope this case will be used to illustrate what not to do when a father calls for help.” Duncan wrote in his police report that he spoke to Franklin’s father after the incident. When told his son was being booked in the Arlington County jail, “he seemed to indicate it was in his best interest and that he thought he needed to be here,” Duncan wrote. In the interview with The Post, which was conducted at Christians’s law office, Franklin’s father disputed that he told police his son needed to be in jail or that it was in his best interest. In his report, Duncan wrote that Prince William County police had been called to a hospital and “witnessed Delgardo attack Mr. Franklin” during an earlier incident. Franklin’s father said police were already at that hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, when he took his son there for an evaluation that he angrily refused in mid-August 2019, days before the Arlington incident. Franklin’s father disputed that his son attacked him. A spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department said that court records did not show someone named Delgardo Franklin had been arrested or charged during those dates and that, without a court order, police records identifying victims or “other parties” are exempt from disclosure. “There’s still no way any sensible human being that saw that video could even begin to remotely think that my son was either about to attack those officers or that they were in any kind of danger,” Delgardo Franklin said.