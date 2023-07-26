Her mom was making meatloaf. Then a bullet flew into their house.

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

She was midway through slicing the meatloaf when she heard popping sounds. Her 12-year-old daughter ran into the living room, dressed in a light pink T-shirt now soaked in blood. “Mommy,” 12-year-old Kierra Tolen said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The girl collapsed on the floor, a fresh bullet hole in her back. It was just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in Southeast D.C., dinner time in the Tolen household. Lynette Tolen, 36, was in the kitchen. Her five-year-old daughter was napping in the front room. Kierra was on her iPad, probably on TikTok, in the back part of the house, her mother recalled in an interview.

Tolen said she likes to call her children “Inside Kids,” because they have everything they need inside of their house. Home-cooked dinner. Entertainment on screens. Each other as playmates. She made sure that was the case, since outside in her Buena Vista neighborhood could be dangerous. In the past year alone, police data shows at least two killings and two shootings within a 500-foot radius of where she lives.

Advertisement

Until Tuesday, Tolen said, her approach seemed to be working for Kierra. She had grown into a chatty preteen primarily concerned with which TikTok dance to learn next and what to order from UberEats (almost always fries and a chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A). A few months from turning 13, and a few months from starting eighth grade, she had been focused on whether to become a cheerleader or basketball player.

On Tuesday evening, Tolen knew immediately that the popping sounds were gunshots, and she ran to the front of the house to scoop up her sleeping five-year-old daughter. Through the window, she saw the silhouette of a man. She said she couldn’t tell if he was running toward or away from her house.

Tolen said she thought Kierra was safe in the backroom, far away from the danger out front. But then her oldest girl came screaming into the living room, and Tolen knew a bullet had struck her small body.

Advertisement

Kierra was alive midday Wednesday, according to her mother, and officials said she was expected to survive. Tolen said she spent much of the day at Kierra’s bedside, watching her daughter intubated and breathing with the help of a machine.

LaShay Makal, commander of the 7th Police District, said that officers were canvassing Tolen’s area for more video footage that could help with their investigation, and that officers were working to see if they “can connect firearm evidence from that scene to people.” Officers have stopped one person of interest and recovered a weapon, Makal said, but by Wednesday, the department had not announced an arrest.

The commander also said it appeared the gunfire was not targeting the Tolen household or anyone inside.

Advertisement

Makal called Kierra’s shooting “appalling” and “devastating.” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has called the number of children and teenagers shot in the city “a crisis.” Officials and community leaders in the nation’s capital have said they are willing to try anything to stop the city’s youth from being robbed of their futures.

Tolen said doctors told her that Kierra probably would not be able to start eighth grade next month, describing her 13th year of life instead as one “long road to recovery.”

But Tolen said she is already seeing signs that, underneath all the tubes and needles, Kierra is still herself.

From her hospital bed Wednesday, Tolen said, her daughter moved her hands to simulate typing a text message — signaling, Tolen realized, that Kierra wanted to call her younger sister, who is also her best friend.

Advertisement

Since the shooting, Tolen had not taken a single picture of her daughter in the hospital bed, nor had she FaceTimed her other children. She wanted to save them the trauma of seeing their older sister hospitalized.

Looking at Kierra, Tolen decided to adhere to her daughter’s wishes.

The girls sat on the phone, looking at each other. Kierra couldn’t speak, Tolen said, but she wanted her sister to see her.

Gift this article Gift Article