Fugitive yoga teacher brought to U.S. after 2010 killing of AU professor

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

A yoga instructor who authorities say fled to Mexico in 2010 after killing an American University accounting professor has been brought to Maryland to face charges, according to authorities and court records. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Jorge Rueda Landeros, 53, is expected to make his first courtroom appearance in Montgomery County on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators have long asserted that he killed Sue Marcum inside her Bethesda-area home. The two had met during a Spanish class he taught and developed financial ties, including a life insurance policy, which investigators have identified as a motive.

It is not clear whether Rueda Landeros has retained a local attorney. William Brennan, who represented him in 2011, could not immediately be reached.

Over the years, Rueda Landeros has proclaimed his innocence. “I had nothing to do with the murder of Sue Marcum. That was not me,” he told The Washington Post in an interview 12 years ago from Mexico.

Advertisement

The case attracted wide attention from the beginning. Police were called to Marcum’s home on Oct. 25, 2010. Her body was found on a lower level. An autopsy showed she had died of blunt-force trauma and asphyxiation.

Investigators initially suspected a burglary gone bad, a theory bolstered when an 18-year-old was found driving Marcum’s stolen Jeep. The teen led police on a chase, crashed the Jeep and gave inconsistent explanations of how he ended up behind the wheel, according to court records. But investigators could never put the 18-year-old inside Marcum’s home, and they came to believe he might have found the Jeep after it had been moved from her house.

Detectives began learning more about Rueda Landeros, an egocentric charmer 12 years younger than Marcum who held dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico, according to authorities.

Advertisement

The two met around 2006 when she enrolled in his Spanish class taught in Dupont Circle. He wrote poetry, studied yoga and day-traded stocks. Together, they practiced meditation before dawn, read books and went to concerts.

The two became jointly involved in an investment fund, one that Marcum became increasingly uncomfortable with, according to an FBI affidavit in the case.

By the time investigators in Montgomery County wanted to move on him, he had gone to Mexico. For a while, he was believed to be living near the Texas border in Ciudad Juárez. But any attempt to capture him went cold.

Late last year, though, he turned up in Guadalajara under the name León Ferrara and was teaching yoga, according to news outlet El País Mexico. Authorities arrested him.

At the time, Rueda Landeros again denied his involvement in the killing.

Advertisement

“I’m innocent. I suppose not of everything, but obviously of what they are accusing me of,” he said during a phone call from the Reclusorio Sur prison in Mexico City, according to El País Mexico.

Marcum was a widely popular professor with a large circle of friends.

“I’m thrilled to think that Sue will finally get justice,” one friend, Cathy Vincent-Smith, said after Rueda Landeros was arrested. “It’s unbelievable that this is going to happen.”

Gift this article Gift Article