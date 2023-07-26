Jawando works to position himself as the progressive in Md.’s Senate race

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAUREL — In his bid for the U.S. Senate, Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) openly acknowledges his fellow Democratic opponents have more money. But he argues that will not matter. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight He went into the home turf of one of those opponents, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), on Wednesday to unveil his first wave of endorsements from four local officials in her jurisdiction. At the same time, he declared himself the most progressive candidate in the wide-open race to succeed retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) in 2024.

Jawando says that despite the early, lopsided fundraising advantage that Alsobrooks and — more so — self-funding multimillionaire Rep. David Trone (D) have in the nascent race, he’ll still have enough resources to compete. Reports out this month show that Alsobrooks has so far raised $1.7 million and Trone loaned himself $9.7 million — and Jawando brought in $519,000.

He noted that Trone outspent Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) in the 2016 primary race for the 8th District — by more than a 12-1 margin — and did not prevail. (Jawando finished a distant fifth in that crowded 2016 field, and Trone went on to be elected three times in the neighboring 6th District.)

“Money is not going to buy a statewide race,” Jawando said. “It’s going to be who works the hardest, who has the best message and, yes, who has enough resources to communicate. We will have millions of dollars.”

Jawando, 40, convened about 15 people in a Laurel park to announce endorsements from five municipal government officials in vote-rich Prince George’s County and underscore his deep roots in the county, where he says his father moved from Nigeria seeking opportunity. Jawando listed the Prince George’s cities where he has lived and said, “I … know this community up, back and front. ”

He pointed to this month’s passage of a rent-control measure in Montgomery County as the type of progressive policy he’d advocate for in the Senate, promising financial incentives to local governments that limit rent increases.

Both Trone and Alsobrooks have also touted their progressive policy positions on the campaign trail, too, as the decision by Raskin to stay out of the race opens a clear lane to court that influential Democratic constituency.

Jawando’s record as a second-term council member includes attention to policing and criminal justice, such as leading legislation to develop tougher standards for instances when police can use force. He helped lead the push to create a pilot program offering cash payments — known as guaranteed income — to hundreds of low-income families in the county.

Monica Casañas, mayor of Colmar Manor, a Prince George’s town with a population of 1,588, said she met Jawando five years ago working to promote English literacy in immigrant communities.

“Will is a partner in building equity and opportunity for marginalized communities,” she said.

Jawando was also endorsed Wednesday by Laurel City Council members Martin Mitchell and Carl DeWalt as well as Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez.

Trone has rolled out more than 40 endorsements from state and local leaders, including many from his Western Maryland district. Alsobrooks has secured high-profile support from Democratic Reps. Steny H. Hoyer (Md.) and Kweisi Mfume (Md.).

