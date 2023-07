A man was killed Wednesday evening while watching a soccer game in Adams Morgan in what police described as a targeted attack.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 18th Street in Northwest Washington.

Acting D.C. police Chief Pamela A. Smith said two men were watching a game from concrete barriers overlooking the turf field when one man pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the other. The gunman fled the field, Smith said, and the department had not announced an arrest by Thursday morning.