Conflicting reports mark search for missing Baltimore sailor

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As maritime crews continue looking for a Baltimore sailor reported missing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, public accounts of the search have become mired in confusion, with a spokesman for the sailor’s wife telling reporters on Wednesday that Mexican authorities had found the boat, and a Mexican navy official saying Thursday, “We don’t have any information” that the craft has been located.

The sailor, Donald Lawson, 41, set out from Acapulco, Mexico, on July 5, bound for Baltimore by way of the Panama Canal, according to his wife. Jacqueline Lawson, who had been communicating with her husband electronically from her home in Maryland, said she was last in contact with him July 13, when he told her that his 60-foot sailboat, dubbed Defiant, had lost engine and electrical power in a storm south of Acapulco.

Ray Feldmann, an Annapolis-based public-relations professional serving as a spokesman for Jacqueline Lawson, said in several emails Wednesday night that Jacqueline Lawson had been informed by the U.S. Coast Guard that the Mexican navy had found the boat. She was told that searchers had managed to reach the overturned, tri-hulled racing vessel about 300 nautical miles south-southwest of Acapulco, and that maritime crews were still looking for her husband, Feldmann said.

Advertisement

The U.S. Coast Guard “provided evidence to Jacqueline” — meaning a photo of the wrecked craft — and “she has confirmed that the boat that capsized off the coast of Acapulco” is her husband’s, according to Feldmann. He said the photo apparently had been given to the Coast Guard by Mexican authorities. In a separate email Wednesday night, Jacqueline Lawson did not elaborate on Feldmann’s statements, saying only that he was authorized to speak for her.

But a Mexican navy spokesman, Capt. Edbert Sanchez Mijangos, said Thursday that he had spoken with the coordinator of the search effort in Acapulco. As of midday Thursday, Sanchez Mijangos said, the boat had not been located — and he said he knew nothing about a photo. “We would have that information” if it were true, he said, adding, “As an institution, we don’t have any information that either the boat or Mr. Lawson has been found.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said it could neither confirm nor deny the reported discovery of the boat and referred questions to Mexican authorities.

Advertisement

Late Thursday, Feldmann reiterated his statements.

“Jacqueline Lawson viewed a photo [Wednesday] that was provided to her by the U.S. Coast Guard, and she identified the boat as Defiant based on that photo,” Feldmann said in an email. “To quote Jacqueline, ‘That is our boat.’”

Earlier this week, Sanchez Mijangos said that searchers in an aircraft, flying about 275 nautical miles south of Acapulco, had spotted a boat “with characteristics of the missing vessel.” The aircrew reported the boat’s coordinates, but Mexican navy surface vessels were having trouble finding it in foul weather, Sanchez Mijangos said Tuesday night.

On Thursday, Sanchez Mijangos told The Washington Post that the situation was unchanged. Meanwhile, a person on duty at Mexico’s maritime search-and-rescue service, who declined to give his name over the phone, would only say that officials there are in contact with Jacqueline Lawson and could not provide information to the public.

Advertisement

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman, Hunter Schnabel, declined to comment, except to say that the Coast Guard cutter Active had been dispatched from California waters to aid the Mexican navy in the search for Lawson.

Lawson, who grew up in West Baltimore, is prominent in the ocean-sailing community in the United States. He is chairman of the diversity, equity and inclusion committee of U.S. Sailing, the national governing body for the sport, and is founder of the nonprofit Dark Seas Project, which seeks to promote recreational sailing among African Americans and other minorities.

He had been preparing to try to set a record aboard Defiant later this year, becoming the fastest person to circumnavigate the globe alone in a sailing vessel no more than 60-feet long. He said he hoped to accomplish the feat in less than 70 days.

Mary Beth Sheridan contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article