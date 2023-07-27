The 20 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, July 27
‘Look Here’ Summer Block Party Late Night at the National Building Museum
Each summer, the National Building Museum fills its vast and imposing Great Hall with a temporary exhibition, such as a ball pit full of translucent orbs or a labyrinth with 18-foot-high walls. This year’s edition, “Look Here,” pairs giant mirrored fortunetellers — remember the foldable paper puzzles from childhood? — with images of recent and decades-old protests. While the art is always a draw, so is the programming around it. This year includes after-hours Late Night parties with music, food, drinks and a chance to explore exhibits, including the Lego-centric “Brick City,” outside of normal hours. This edition is a 1990s-themed party with live music from the Fixe, beer by D.C.’s Atlas and Right Proper breweries, and a food truck. Retro outfits are suggested. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. $20.
Opera on Tap: A Night at the Opera at Wonderland Ballroom
For some people, “going to the opera” means buying expensive concert tickets, getting dressed up in formalwear, and trekking to the Kennedy Center or Lisner Auditorium. We think more people would enjoy opera if more music lovers approached it like Opera on Tap. The monthly showcase at the Wonderland Ballroom features performances by professional and semiprofessional vocalists performing a mix of opera, show tunes and pop music in a stripped-down voice-and-piano setting that allows the beauty of the music to shine through. This month, though, Opera on Tap promises an all-opera set list: “old opera, new opera, familiar opera and obscure opera,” while customers drink beer and cocktails in Wonderland’s upstairs bar. Whether you’re a die-hard opera fan or a casual music lover, it’s a treat. 7 to 9 p.m. Free.
Friday, July 28
Otakon at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
This weekend-long annual convention dedicated to Asian pop culture installs a gaming hall in D.C.’s convention center, complete with arcade cabinets, virtual reality setups and games straight from Japan. For fans of anime and manga, hundreds of artists will display their work in Otakon’s Artist Alley, while anime voice actors, TikTok creators and musicians are performing and joining panels. Convention-goers can show off their creativity, too, thanks to costume contests, fashion shows, workshops and a K-pop dance competition. Friday through Sunday. $40-$70 per day; $100 full weekend. $50 for ages 9 through 12; free for children 8 and younger.
Kids World at Franklin Park
The recent renovation of downtown’s Franklin Park added a little playground with a slide, but at the end of July, the park will be filled with activities just for kids. The weekend programming, dubbed Kids World, is geared toward children ages 3 to 15, with hours of free events spread over three days. A reading corner includes story times and Carpe Librum’s pop-up bookstore, while music and performances happen on a main stage. Families can also explore areas dedicated to crafting, arts, science projects, entrepreneurship and fitness. Other activities are just for fun, like a “Candy Island,” trackless train rides or a stuffed bear station. Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. each day. Free; online registration requested.
Bethesda outdoor movies at Woodmont Triangle
It feels like summer is slipping by way too fast, but Bethesda’s outdoor movie series is just making its debut this week, with a screening of the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Bring your own lawn chair, and pick up a takeout dinner from a nearby restaurant to enjoy on the Norfolk Avenue streatery. The films continue with the 2004 rom-com “50 First Dates” on Aug. 5 and last year’s summer megahit “Top Gun: Maverick” on Aug. 11. 9 p.m. Free.
Atlas Brew Works Funky Friday at Eastern Market
This year marks 150 years of Eastern Market, and as part of the ongoing celebrations, Atlas Brew Works has created an Eastern Market Anniversary Kolsch. Get a taste of the new beer — the crisp, refreshing style is perfect for warm evenings — at the C Street Plaza across from the market, and pick up a map that will guide you to more beer tastings at businesses around the neighborhood, including the Labyrinth game shop and Groovy D.C. cards and gifts store. Beyond beer, there’s country line dancing with the D.C. Rawhides in the North Hall of Eastern Market from 5 to 9 p.m., and a silent disco on the C Street Plaza from 7 to 10 p.m. 4 to 10 p.m. Free.
‘Many Wests’ at the Smithsonian American Art Museum
Think of the Wild West and the clichés start ricocheting around your brain: the Lone Ranger, the Oregon Trail, the Pony Express, Custer’s Last Stand. An exhibit opening at the Smithsonian American Art Museum wants to show another side of America’s West, highlighting works by artists who identify as members of Indigenous, Black, Asian American and other marginalized groups, including Jacob Lawrence and Angel Rodríguez-Díaz. Through Jan. 14. Free.
Altin Gün at the Howard Theatre
Altin Gün is a Turkish psychedelic rock band based in Amsterdam. Its funk, rooted in traditional Turkish music, has propelled the band to international status since its formation in 2016. Altin Gün’s 2019 album “Gece” earned the band a nomination for best world music album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The band’s groove is undeniable, and its rhythms are captivating. On the 2021 album “Yol,” Altin Gün steered straight into synths, embracing a shiny ’80s sound. It worked for the band, progressing its sound beyond what it had become so good at making. The musicians revealed an ability to grab from modern musical trends — a lot of pop at the time having been leaning into a synthier sound — to create something entirely their own. The synths are everywhere on the song “Yuce Dag Basinda,” like flashing lights on a club dance floor. By the second half of the song, the spacelike sound effects have transported listeners to a dance floor not of this world. 8 p.m. $38.
Saturday, July 29
Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center
If you’re wondering about the name change of D.C.’s beloved pro tennis tournament, the Citi Open is merging with the Bay Area’s Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic WTA tournament to become the Mubadala Citi DC Open. The field is stacked for this year’s event, drawing top WTA players Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka, along with ATP stars Nick Kyrgios, Andy Murray and hometown hero Frances Tiafoe. The Rock Creek Park tournament is stepping up its concessions offerings, too: Look for food from local favorites such as Roaming Rooster, Taco Bamba, Georgetown Cupcake and Duke’s Grocery, and new additions from the chefs behind Bourbon Steak and the Inn at Little Washington. Through Aug. 6. $30-$265 for single session tickets.
Adams Morgan Eats in the Streets
Last summer, Adams Morgan business leaders unveiled the Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone, which closed 18th Street NW to traffic one weekend per month, allowing for yoga and pop-up entertainment in the middle of the perpetually congested road. The project finally returns this weekend with Eats in the Streets. Around 50 neighborhood restaurants and bars are participating, with food and drink specials including $10 “crowd favorite” dishes. Beyond dining, look for live music, fitness classes and family activities, such as face painting and a foam party. There are plans to close the street again on Sept. 10 for Adams Morgan Day and on Oct. 14 for the PorchFest concert series. 1 to 8 p.m. Free.
My Morning Jacket at the Anthem
Nine albums in, and My Morning Jacket finally released a self-titled project in 2021. The Kentucky rock band has been making psychedelic-inspired jams since its first album, “The Tennessee Fire,” came out in 1999. The band is fearless — that’s clear in the sonic zigzagging it’s done over the last two decades. On this latest album, vocalist and songwriter Jim James has sharpened his lyricism, saying what he wants without reluctance. This was never a band that was afraid to say the thing, but the pandemic gave many, including James, a new level of clarity. The song “The Devil’s in the Details” features sleepy guitar strumming and barely-there percussion that put listeners in the middle of what sounds like a dream. But then James’s voice comes in softly; he doesn’t sound like he’s exerting too much energy as he delivers a biting survey of a failing capitalist society. The way his voice wobbles, he could be singing a lullaby — if he weren’t saying everyday life is sponsored by oppression. 8 p.m. $56-$96.
Negro League East-West Vintage Baseball Game at Prince George’s Stadium
This annual showcase of America’s game, sponsored by the local Negro League Legends Hall of Fame, features players from independent and college teams, a ceremony with former players, a display of Negro League memorabilia, and a vintage and modern car show in the stadium parking lot. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the game begins at 1 p.m. Free; registration required.
Sunday, July 30
Peachy Keen, Jasmine release party at Red Bear Brewing Co.
NoMa’s Red Bear brewery collaborated with Urban Garden Brewing to create Peachy Keen, Jasmine, a new peach-and-jasmine brew available at this release party and beyond. SwapDC is hosting an art swap, and for $25, participants can join a paint and sip at 4 p.m. (materials provided). 3 to 6 p.m. Free.
Afro Latino Festival in Silver Spring
This multicultural festival, held outdoors at Veterans Plaza, puts the spotlight on Afro-Latin influences in the Caribbean and South America. Expect international food, music, crafts and live bands. Other activities include samba and salsa lessons, plus a performance from Karnival Bounce Crew in elevated rebound boots. Noon to 9 p.m. Free.
Book swap at Relume
The vintage and handmade goods shop in Eastern Market provides an opportunity to dust off some bookshelf holdouts and add a few new options to your growing “to be read” pile. Expect a diverse selection of genres, and keep in mind that even if you’re not in the market for a new book, you can still donate those that are in good condition. 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Heist Summer Series at the Wharf
On a midsummer Sunday afternoon, where would you rather listen to DJs: in a dark basement club or on a waterfront pier? If you chose the latter, welcome to the Heist Summer Series, which finds the Dupont nightspot temporarily relocated to the Wharf’s central District Pier. There are experiences outdoors and inside the Dockmaster Building: A Heist representative explains that “outside is more house and inside is more open format,” with a mix of pop, hip-hop and throwbacks to get the crowd moving. Ten DJs are scheduled to spin over six hours, including Late London (who’s performing back to back with Misha) and DJ Harry Hotter. The party begins with an hour-long open bar. There are 10 VIP tables, each of which includes admission for up to 10 guests, with bottle service minimums of $1,000 to $2,000, but general admission gets access to all the music as well as a taco stand for a la carte purchases. 2 to 8 p.m. $30-$2,000.
‘From China to Appalachia’ at Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital
The tones of a yangqin (Chinese hammered dulcimer) combine with ukulele, banjo and guitar during “From China to Appalachia: Cathy & Marcy With Chao Tian,” a unique performance happening at Capitol Hill’s Hill Center. American roots duo Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer join forces with Chinese yangqin player Chao Tian to play a wide variety of melodies, from a Chinese lullaby to old-timey fiddle tunes and folk music from around the world. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. $20.
Late Night Drive Home at Songbyrd
Based in El Paso, Late Night Drive Home makes indie rock music that takes stock of young adulthood. In 2022, the band dropped “How Are We Feeling?” — and it spends the track list answering the titular question with brutal honesty. On “How to Be Normal,” vocalist Andre Portillo opens the song repeating the title over and over again — not as a proclamation but as an unanswerable question that’s torturing him. It’s a moment of clarity in a song that is almost hazy with self-doubt. The album opens with “Awkward Conversations,” and a lively guitar slams its way to a chorus with an undeniably sweet rock melody. He’s singing through the contradictions; isn’t that what becoming an adult is all about? 8 p.m. $15-$20.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Domestique and Native Selections Present: ‘Living Wine’ at Suns Cinema
The lauded documentary “Living Wine” introduces viewers to California winemakers who’ve embraced the idea of natural wine — no additives, sustainable practices, organic everything — in the face of climate change, with its attendant drought and wildfires. Honestly, you might find yourself craving a glass of responsibly grown syrah or merlot midway through a screening, and if you do, the solution’s right there in the building. Darek Trowbridge, whose Old World Winery in the Russian River Valley is featured in “Living Wine,” is on hand at Suns to pour and discuss his products. Admission includes one glass of wine, with more available for purchase. 6 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. $25.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Hammered Hulls at D.C. Punk Archive Rooftop Shows
The end of summer is on the horizon, which means the end of the D.C. Punk Archive’s concerts on the rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. At least the final performance is a banger, headlined by D.C. post-punk supergroup Hammered Hulls, a quartet that includes Alec MacKaye (Faith, the Warmers) and Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex). Jenny Hates Techno and Emotional World open. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free.