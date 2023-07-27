The 20 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Friday, July 28

Otakon at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

This weekend-long annual convention dedicated to Asian pop culture installs a gaming hall in D.C.’s convention center, complete with arcade cabinets, virtual reality setups and games straight from Japan. For fans of anime and manga, hundreds of artists will display their work in Otakon’s Artist Alley, while anime voice actors, TikTok creators and musicians are performing and joining panels. Convention-goers can show off their creativity, too, thanks to costume contests, fashion shows, workshops and a K-pop dance competition. Friday through Sunday. $40-$70 per day; $100 full weekend. $50 for ages 9 through 12; free for children 8 and younger.

Kids World at Franklin Park

The recent renovation of downtown’s Franklin Park added a little playground with a slide, but at the end of July, the park will be filled with activities just for kids. The weekend programming, dubbed Kids World, is geared toward children ages 3 to 15, with hours of free events spread over three days. A reading corner includes story times and Carpe Librum’s pop-up bookstore, while music and performances happen on a main stage. Families can also explore areas dedicated to crafting, arts, science projects, entrepreneurship and fitness. Other activities are just for fun, like a “Candy Island,” trackless train rides or a stuffed bear station. Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. each day. Free; online registration requested.

Bethesda outdoor movies at Woodmont Triangle

It feels like summer is slipping by way too fast, but Bethesda’s outdoor movie series is just making its debut this week, with a screening of the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Bring your own lawn chair, and pick up a takeout dinner from a nearby restaurant to enjoy on the Norfolk Avenue streatery. The films continue with the 2004 rom-com “50 First Dates” on Aug. 5 and last year’s summer megahit “Top Gun: Maverick” on Aug. 11. 9 p.m. Free.

Atlas Brew Works Funky Friday at Eastern Market

This year marks 150 years of Eastern Market, and as part of the ongoing celebrations, Atlas Brew Works has created an Eastern Market Anniversary Kolsch. Get a taste of the new beer — the crisp, refreshing style is perfect for warm evenings — at the C Street Plaza across from the market, and pick up a map that will guide you to more beer tastings at businesses around the neighborhood, including the Labyrinth game shop and Groovy D.C. cards and gifts store. Beyond beer, there’s country line dancing with the D.C. Rawhides in the North Hall of Eastern Market from 5 to 9 p.m., and a silent disco on the C Street Plaza from 7 to 10 p.m. 4 to 10 p.m. Free.

‘Many Wests’ at the Smithsonian American Art Museum

Think of the Wild West and the clichés start ricocheting around your brain: the Lone Ranger, the Oregon Trail, the Pony Express, Custer’s Last Stand. An exhibit opening at the Smithsonian American Art Museum wants to show another side of America’s West, highlighting works by artists who identify as members of Indigenous, Black, Asian American and other marginalized groups, including Jacob Lawrence and Angel Rodríguez-Díaz. Through Jan. 14. Free.

Altin Gün at the Howard Theatre