Comer to introduce bill that could let D.C. turn RFK into Commanders home

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the congressional committee that oversees the District, will introduce bipartisan legislation Thursday that could help D.C. turn the shuttered RFK Stadium site into an attractive new mixed-use development — and potentially into a shiny new home for the Washington Commanders. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “This legislation is set to pave the way for local officials to create meaningful new jobs, add millions in city revenue, and transform the Anacostia River waterfront into a lively destination for all,” Comer (Ky.) said in a statement to The Washington Post before the introduction.

Comer’s bill comes a week after the National Football League met to finalize the sale of the Commanders from scandal-ridden owner Daniel Snyder to private-equity billionaire and D.C. native Josh Harris. The sale and the bill mark a pair of major developments that, combined, could make possible a once-longshot bid to bring the Washington Commanders back to Washington.

Advertisement

The legislation is a rare moment of bipartisan harmony during a tumultuous year for D.C. in Congress. Led by Comer, a Republican who has clashed with D.C. Council members and pushed through legislation seeking to block local D.C. bills, the RFK legislation is also co-sponsored by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting representative in Congress.

“The RFK site sits on underused federal land in D.C. that could be redeveloped, generating tax revenue for D.C.,” Norton said in a statement. “Neither the Mayor nor the Council Chair opposes this bill, which would allow D.C. to put the site to productive use — a vast improvement on the current state of affairs. I look forward to working with Chairman Comer to pass this bill as quickly as possible.”

The possibility of redeveloping RFK also represents a potential legacy agenda item for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who has enthusiastically pursued returning the Washington Commanders to the city.

Advertisement

“We hope Congress will move this bipartisan legislation expeditiously so that we can finally unlock the potential of the RFK campus,” Bowser said in a statement to The Post, thanking Comer and Norton for the legislation.

A spokeswoman for Bowser said the mayor on Thursday morning would announce a new dedicated team within her administration’s economic development department that would be responsible for “retaining, maintaining and attracting” sports teams and opportunities — potentially including the Commanders.

Comer’s bill — the D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act — would extend the lease between the District and the federal government, which owns the RFK land, for up to 99 years. With some requirements for open space and improving access to the Anacostia River, the legislation would allow for construction of a stadium, commercial and residential developments, or recreational facilities on the roughly 142-acre site. That opens the door to any number of possibilities — and portends a tense debate among members of the D.C. Council, who have disagreed about whether to turn RFK into a Commanders stadium.

Advertisement

Still, should the legislation pass Congress, D.C. would have a seat at the negotiating table as the Commanders, who currently play at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., search for a new home stadium. Maryland and Virginia are expected to compete with the District — though Virginia must first create a football stadium authority to finance the project, and the commonwealth cannot do so until the next General Assembly session begins in January.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) last year proposed spending $500,000 to study the idea of bringing the Commanders to Virginia (the funding did not make it out of the Virginia Senate).

“Anything that Virginia would do has to be good for Virginia taxpayers,” Youngkin told reporters Friday, adding: “It will need to be a collaborative effort between our administration and our General Assembly.”

Advertisement

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore (D) has said he supports using some taxpayer dollars to keep the team in the state, and last year, then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed a deal to borrow as much as $400 million to revamp the area around FedEx Field. On Monday night, Commanders team president Jason Wright and vice president of public affairs Joe Maloney hosted at Maloney’s house a fundraiser for Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who’s running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The new Commanders ownership hasn’t indicated a preferred location. On July 20, after the sale became official, Harris spoke personally with Bowser, Moore and Youngkin, according to three people with knowledge of the calls who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations.

The next day, Harris spoke fondly at a news conference of growing up in Chevy Chase and attending games at RFK. But when asked about his long-term plans for a new stadium, he grew vague.

Advertisement

“We would love to have a stadium where the opposing players fear to come, and our fans love to come, and our players love to come and feel welcomed,” he said. “That’s what I experienced at RFK — and whatever happens with the stadium, that’s the kind of stadium experience I want to create.”

During a fan pep rally on Friday at FedEx Field, the fans made their desire clear, chanting multiple times: “RFK! RFK! RFK!”

Comer is introducing the legislation after a series of House Oversight Committee hearings earlier this year digging into crime and public safety in the District — plus another in which Republicans proposed rewriting many D.C. election laws. Comer and other Republicans on the committee have been combative with D.C. Council members including Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), lambasting the council’s policing legislation as “anti-police.”

Advertisement

But when Bowser appeared before the committee, Republicans avoided tense confrontations with the mayor, as Comer applauded her “Safer, Stronger” public safety legislation. The two of them had a meeting before the hearing, and Comer said he was interested in working with the mayor to help bring a “new arena” to D.C.

Bowser said in a statement that the two of them found common ground when discussing “how important RFK is to DC’s comeback.”

“After discussing city initiatives with D.C. Mayor Bowser and other local stakeholders, it has become clear that addressing the deteriorating conditions at the RFK Memorial stadium site is a top economic priority for the city,” Comer said in his statement, vowing to work with D.C. officials to create a “prosperous” capital city.

The bill was a long time coming. Norton had previously led legislation that would allow D.C. to purchase the RFK site from the federal government. But team scandals complicated the legislation last year, and complicated the Commanders’ stadium search.

Advertisement

Many D.C. Council members were not interested in luring the team to D.C. — and especially not using taxpayer dollars to do so — as the Commanders and Snyder remained under investigation for alleged widespread sexual harassment and financial impropriety. In fact, last year Mendelson said that he would support federal legislation if it included a provision prohibiting a stadium, a major point of disagreement with Bowser. Norton, in turn, said she would not introduce the RFK bill until Mendelson and Bowser reached an agreement on the terms and conditions.

The stalemate lingered for months — but the sale of the team to Harris shifted the situation.

A spokeswoman for Norton said that Mendelson’s decision to “withdraw his opposition” to the legislation allowed her to move forward with co-sponsoring Comer’s bill. Though the bill is a lease extension versus a land sale, Norton viewed the 99-year extension as a semi-permanent solution allowing D.C. enough control of the site, said the spokeswoman, Sharon Eliza Nichols.

Advertisement

Mendelson said in an interview ahead of the introduction that the circumstances have changed. “It’s just a different dynamic with what’s happening now. Congress is offering the land as a lease extension for 99 years, and it appears that there is broad support for the legislation,” he said.

He said he never fully opposed the legislation — but supported it with conditions. A majority of the council at that time opposed a stadium, Mendelson said, unless the provision prohibiting a stadium was in the bill, Mendelson said, it wasn’t clear that the legislation could garner support from House Democrats. While in control of the House last year, Democrats had launched congressional investigations into Snyder and weren’t exactly eager to play a role in his stadium search.

Still, even though the team has new ownership, Mendelson maintains he is not staking a position on actively trying to bring the Commanders to D.C. until the NFL fully releases its investigative findings into the scandals under the previous ownership. That’s unlikely to happen because one of the investigations was conducted under an agreement, signed by the NFL and the team, that neither party would reveal information about the probe without the consent of the other.

Even if council division eases, major questions remain over what D.C.’s proposal or vision would look like — mainly, who would pay for a stadium. D.C. is coming off a tough budget year, while multiple professional sports teams who already play in the city are jockeying over D.C. funds for upgrades to existing arenas.

Mendelson said at a news briefing this month that the question of who would finance the stadium is a “main challenge” in the debate, and he reiterated those concerns Wednesday.

“I don’t know where the public funds would come from,” he said. “The budget that we just adopted was very, very tight. … There’s a statutory limit to how much we can borrow, and it’s at the max.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Gift this article Gift Article