D.C. issues emergency order as heat wave lingers into weekend

As tourists slogged through the swampy heat with temperatures nearing triple digits in D.C., James Lowry, 23, counted his luck. “Don’t let dehydration ruin your vacation,” he yelled at a gaggle passing the Washington Monument. “Walk the next mile with a smile!” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On a bad day, he could expect to make $400 off a stash of water, Coca-Cola and Gatorade from monument hoppers sweating their way around the nation’s capital. But with forecasters projecting a seven-year high in temperatures, he was hoping for $900.

While Thursday’s broiling sun punished the workers and visitors that D.C. counts on — grandparents from the Midwest, children on class tours and lumbering busses stuffed with sightseers — they coped as best they could. With baseball caps, sunglasses, powder makeup or umbrellas, they muddled through. Across the National Mall, visitors took refuge in the cool underground of the metro and savored the air conditioning at Smithsonian museums.

But for Lowry, relief looked like the growing wad of cash in his hand. The money would go to buy diapers and infant formula for his baby daughter, due in August, he said.

Sometimes when it’s particularly hot and people look exhausted, he slips them the free bottle of water he needed when he was younger.

“I remember as a kid coming down here,” he said. “I saw those vendors and my mother couldn’t afford it. When I see those kids, I see myself.”

With no signs of an expansive heat wave and its cascading impacts abating over the weekend, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) joined a growing number of public officials in issuing an emergency order — effective through Sunday. More than half of the U.S. population is under excessive-heat warnings or heat advisories into the weekend, stretching from the beaches of Southern California to Maine’s south coast. Bowser in a release encouraged people to take care of themselves and one another, and reminded city residents that meddling with a fire hydrant is illegal.

In D.C., temperatures could top 100 degrees through Saturday, with humidity making it feel like up to 110 degrees — a dangerous number for the human body. The city set up dozens of cooling centers and is providing free transportation to help people access them. Officials also encouraged families seeking emergency shelter to dial 311. Public schools in the District canceled all outdoor activities, including recess and athletic practices, through Saturday.

Children, the elderly and those without shelter are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, such as exhaustion or stroke.

“We try to find some shade whenever possible,” said Darrell Leak, 36, a track supervisor for the D.C. Metro system who sat on a shady bench across from the National Museum of American History on Thursday morning. The job involves inspecting the rails, he said, which guarantees a lot of sun exposure. He often applies wet rags and keeps drinks in a cooler.

“The heat itself is bearable, but it’s the humidity that really gets to me,” Leak said.

Nearby was Timothy Ramey, 27, who completed his daily four-mile walk to the Mall in his tan Birkenstocks despite the day’s heat. He added pink salt and baking soda to his water bottle this morning to keep himself hydrated during the workout.

“It’s not that bad,” Ramey said, settling into the grass to stretch, lunge and plank before heading to work.

Back at the Washington Monument, Jiaan Ghorbani, 10, dressed up as America’s first president, complete with a tricorn hat.

“He’s probably hot right now,” said his father, Ali Ghorbani, 40.

“I asked him to take off this outfit, but he loves it, especially at this historic place,” said his mother, Wendy Yang, 40.

But George Washington is Jiaan’s favorite president. And besides, Jiaan adds, “I’m kind of immune to the heat.”

The family is visiting D.C. for a week from Los Angeles. They planned to spend the day outside touring the monuments, but if the heat became too much, they’d find a museum to explore instead — anything to avoid being stuck in their hotel room.

“We actually feel okay,” Yang said. “The natural wind is a cool down.”

Other tourists started with the museums so they could stay inside throughout the day.

Megan Wiggins-Dye, 36, and Talia Wiggins, 21, fanned themselves as they waited in line for the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History to open at 10 a.m.

Originally from San Diego, they recently relocated to Waldorf, Md., in January.

“It’s definitely been a change; the humidity is a lot to get used to. Definitely a lot hotter than California,” Megan Wiggins-Dye said.

Talia Wiggins, who did her makeup for the day, chose powder to ensure long-lasting coverage in the heat.

After temperatures peaked and museums shuttered their doors, clouds swept in, shielding the local joggers determined to keep going.

Ian Livingston contributed to this report.

