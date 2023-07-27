Street Sense to publish biweekly, citing a drop in grants and donations

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Street Sense Media, the D.C. nonprofit that publishes a newspaper focused on issues of inequality and homelessness in the District, will switch from a weekly to a biweekly publication schedule. The decision to publish less frequently is the result of the financial squeeze hitting publications nationwide. It also is tied to the drop off in donations, grants and foundation giving that has largely dried up since the pandemic, according to Brian Carome, Street Sense Media’s CEO.

“It’s a budget decision,” he said. “We had intended to remain a weekly. But we were in a bind financially.”

The nonprofit also let a deputy editor go as part of the recent financial situation, according to Carome.

For 20 years, Street Sense has been a vital piece of the city’s media scene, spotlighting the concerns and conditions of unhoused individuals and families while also offering that same group opportunities to earn money. Launched as a monthly publication with a first run of 5,000 copies, Street Sense began publishing biweekly in 2007. Today, it distributes 4,000 copies per issue, the nonprofit said.

Advertisement

The paper’s coverage often looks at pressing city business through the lens of a community often sidelined from the centers of power. Recent work includes in-depth looks at the city’s return of millions of unused federal grant dollars marked for the homeless, and a deep dive on the difficulties foster children face finding housing once they age out of the system.

The publication follows the “street paper” model. People who are experiencing homelessness and displacement sell the publication. According to the International Network of Street Papers, the nonprofit organization for publishers, there are 90 street papers operating in 35 countries.

In the District, Street Sense vendors buy the publication for 50 cents and retail the paper for $2. Vendors have made up to $600 a week selling the paper in D.C. According to Carome, there are between 90 to 105 vendors working with the publication.

Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, Rashawn Bowser, 38, stood outside the Farragut North Metro station as commuters began emptying out of downtown office buildings. “Paper for sale!” she called out. “Help the homeless.”

Bowser (“No relation to the mayor”) said she is pregnant and unhoused. She is waiting to move into an apartment through a city housing voucher. “Hopefully next week,” she said. Bowser said she has been selling the paper for about a year. A day’s work typically leaves her with $40 to $60, “$80 on a really good day.” She typically sells near the downtown Metro stops to catch potential customers heading to work or home. She tries to come out every day.

“This is my only source of income. I don’t get food stamps or TANF or WIC or anything,” she said, referring to two federal aid programs for the poor: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families payments and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. “I only have selling the paper and whatever I get panhandling.”

Advertisement

Bowser had heard about Street Sense’s decision to change publication to every other Wednesday. “I was a little bummed out,” she said. “It could slow sales down.”

But Bowser also noted that, in her experience, sales are not concentrated on publication day. “People keep buying throughout the week.” She also said more customers also access the paper through Street Sense’s phone app. “They make donations on the app, too,” she said.

In addition to the income opportunities for vendors and coverage of the issues, Street Sense also offers case management services helping the District’s unhoused find health care, housing and work.

The pandemic, however, disrupted the street paper’s operations. In March 2020, Street Sense ceased print publications for the first time over concerns about coronavirus exposure for vendors.

In July 2020, the print publication resumed, and in April 2021, the publication began coming out weekly.

Advertisement

According to Carome, that expansion was fueled by the increase in grant and funding opportunities that opened up during the pandemic. “Our philosophy was not to sock that money away but to use it for our mission,” he said.

Increasing the print schedule to a weekly model ended up costing around $110,000 annually, Carome said. “We’ve now seen a drop in donations and also the pandemic funding opportunities went away.”

Carome said that the nonprofit is planning to get together with the publication’s vendors to explain the change.

Gift this article Gift Article