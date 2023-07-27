A sister lost one brother to gun violence in 2017. Now she has lost another.

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Even though he couldn’t really swim, Tyrone Howard Brown loved being by the water. In 2020, early into the pandemic, he, his family and some of his sister’s friends traveled to Niagara Falls for a week-long trip. It was the first time that Tyrone had been on a road trip, but one of his sisters said that he had had the time of his life.

“It was probably the best week that I can remember,” Tia Corry, Tyrone’s oldest sister, said.

Corry last saw her brother a month before she received terrible news.

On July 13, Tyrone, 17, was found shot in a car in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments in White Oak following a crash. Police said Tyrone was suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound.” He later died at a hospital.

Corry said that Tyrone did not have a car and does not know how he drove all the way from D.C. to Silver Spring.

A Montgomery County Police spokesperson said there was no update on the case and that it is an active, ongoing investigation.

When Corry got a phone call from her sister who told her what happened, she didn’t believe it at first, but could hear in her sister’s voice that they had lost their brother. The tragedy came about five years after Corry had lost another brother to gun violence.

“I said out loud ‘I can’t do this again,’” Corry said. “I remember dropping the phone and banging on my steering wheel and crying.”

Corry said her brother, at three months old, was left at the doorstep of her father. Corry, 18 at the time and working at Blockbuster Video, said that she her friends, and her cousins helped raise Brown. His father, living in Greenbelt, also helped raise him until he was 7 years old.

“Academics was extremely important to my dad, and Tyrone was a great student,” Corry said. “He taught Tyrone how to be a respectable young man.”

When her father had a stroke, Child Protective Services became involved and took Corry to a group home.

Tyrone often told his sisters about wanting to run his own business.

“That boy was loved, and he knew he was loved before he left this Earth,” Corry said.

Corry has already buried one brother, Thomas Corry Jr., who was shot at a Forestville convenience store in 2017. Burying another one, she said, would be just as hard.

Tyrone’s aunt, Julia Phillips, said that her nephew’s death was preventable. Phillips, who lives in Florida, remembered spending nine years of her life in foster care until she aged out of the system. Phillips said the lack of resources her nephew received growing up contributed to struggles he faced.

“I was Tyrone at one point, and I feel like the system failed him,” Phillips said.

Phillips said one of her favorite memories with Brown was in 2010, when he stayed with her for a month after she had moved away from the area.

“Tyrone was the happiest child,” Phillips said. “We made cookies and watched cartoons together. There was nothing negative about that time.”

Corry described Tyrone as a “very bubbly kid” who loved to be around his family and enjoyed playing basketball. Tyrone’s family and friends recently held a vigil for him, where Corry spoke of how she’d remember her brother.

“Tyrone was a soul that was out here to love,” Corry said at the vigil. “That beautiful smile will never be forgotten. Those eyes will never be forgotten. Tyrone is forever young.”

