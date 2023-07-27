Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Country music has been ablaze about a song and video that Jason Aldean insists honors small town Americana — right down to tape of him singing about vigilantism with blue jean bravado at the site of a lynching. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight These not subtle references are clear to Michael Trotter Jr., a Nashville-based musician who grew up in D.C. and whose duo’s own, anti-violence track just made former president Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

“Ain’t No Harmin’ Me,” from the husband-wife duo the War and Treaty, is the antidote to everything Aldean is peddling, which Trotter says has nothing to do with real patriotism. Their song is about resilience and strength and love in the face of violence and adversity. Something they know well.

“When [Aldean] says ‘my granddad gave me a gun’ … you gotta understand something,” said Trotter, who is a U.S. Army war veteran. “That is the same kind of jargon that was used during the Ku Klux Klan reign.”

Aldean — whose inflammatory video, “Try That in a Small Town,” was pulled from Country Music Television after outrage, then was lightly edited and reissued — constructed a reactionary, one-dimensional anthem to tear our nation apart at its MAGA seam. Republican politicians, including former president Donald Trump, have rushed to defend him.

“See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town.”

Advertisement

The original video intersperses shots of Aldean singing at the scene of the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate with footage of crime and of Black Lives Matter protests in big cities. (News footage of protests swiped without copyright permissions was quietly edited out this week.)

Remember, those protests happened in single stoplight towns, too. I reported on one in a town of 6,800 in rural Maryland. In 2020, data scientists at Pew Research and the KFF estimated that between 13 million and 26 million Americans had been to Black Lives Matter protests, making Black Lives Matter the largest movement of political demonstrations in our nation’s history.

The footage had close-ups of White people (some media reported that a few of the scenes were from Canada and stock footage from Germany) so Aldean can do exactly what he’s doing now: “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race,” he says, feigning innocence while playing with culture-war fire to give himself the biggest hit of his life, straight out of the MAGA playbook.

Advertisement

Aldean is coming to Howard County, Md., this week, and some have called for a boycott of the show, or at least have asked him to leave the flame-throwing song out of the mix.

If you really want to make a difference, listen to Trotter and his wife instead. “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” popped up on Obama’s summer playlist last week. It comes out of Nashville, but the Trotters’ sound was born right here in the churches and music scene of the DMV, where small towns and a big city live side-by-side.

Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023

“I seen the devil/I seen his son/Chasing after the innocent/ With them blazing guns/Ain’t no way you can harm me,” is the opening verse that Trotter sings in “Ain’t No Harming Me.”

Trotter and his wife, Tanya Blount Trotter, are lighting up Nashville and making history in a country music scene that’s far more nuanced, thoughtful, diverse, genuine and emotional than the slicked-up, red-meat stuff served up by Aldean, a suburban, private-school kid cosplaying gun-toting country boy.

It doesn’t sit well with Trotter, who said “Nashville has been changing its own narrative” and whose time in Iraq and life as a Black man in America gives him a different perspective on the macho, hollow and dangerous swagger of Aldean’s country bro persona.

Advertisement

“I’m an American soldier. I’m an American war veteran,” Trotter said. “And I’ve seen what bullets and rockets and bombs can do. … I’ve got a little bit more at stake here; I put a little bit more on the line than Mr. Aldean did.”

I met Trotter and his wife almost a decade ago, when they played in a school gym in D.C. to a group of women and children living in the network of secret, domestic violence shelters tucked around the city by the House of Ruth.

Trotter grew up in one of them, and his wife, an alumna of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in D.C. also was a survivor of abuse.

They were real and raw and something special. That gym wasn’t going to contain them for long.

Since then, they’ve performed at the Grammys and all over the United States, they made history as Black performers at the Country Music Awards, were named the American Music Association’s 2022 Duo/Group of the year, and Rolling Stone Magazine called them “one of Nashville’s most thrilling new acts.”

Advertisement

It has been a journey.

Trotter arrived at the rough old bus station in D.C. when he was 13 because that’s the farthest his mom’s hidden stash of dollar bills could get them when she finally made the break from his alcoholic, abusive father. The House of Ruth shelter that took them in — even though he was over the age limit — saved their lives.

After serving in the U.S. Army and returning with PTSD, Trotter found therapy in music. He sharpened his keyboard skills on a piano in one of Saddam Hussein’s crumbling palaces when his unit was stationed there. And he went on to play obituary music he composed for fallen soldiers across the war zone.

He met Blount at an event in Maryland. A talented musician who had a small part in “Sister Act 2” and big parts on studio albums, Blount, like Trotter, was a divorced parent and an abuse survivor. Both said they had no interest in another marriage.

Advertisement

They got married.

While their music usually focuses on the rawness of relationships, their latest track hits different themes. They touch on gun violence and intimidation and respond to a hostile nation with bulletproof resolve — “Ain’t no harming me.”

No wonder this got the attention of Obama, a president who endured an unprecedented volume of threats and hatred with grace and poise.

The War and Treaty’s song is defiant, and Trotter has no problem holding it up against the messages Aldean is sending.

“We need to stand up and call it for what it is,” he said, as the couple prepares to head north to the Newport Jazz Festival next week. “We need to make a declaration that we cannot allow this kind of rhetoric to run free any longer in our country.”

Gift this article Gift Article