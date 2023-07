A 33-year-old District man was arrested Thursday on charges he fatally struck a pedestrian July 12 and drove away while fleeing an attempted traffic stop near the White House complex, U.S. Park Police officials said.

Authorities identified Benjamin Robertson as the driver of the vehicle that left the scene near 17th Street and Constitution Avenue NW. He was charged with second-degree murder, according a statement from police.