Joseph Ballard, 59, of Northeast Washington has been arrested in the killing. He has been charged with second-degree murder while armed.

The incident occurred at 5:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE. Officers found Monte Daniels with stab wounds, and he died at a hospital, police said.

A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Friday in Northeast Washington, and police have made an arrest in the killing.

Efforts to reach the families of Daniels and Ballard were not successful. No attorney for Ballard was listed in court records.

The latest police data shows homicides in the nation’s capital are up by 15 percent compared with the same time in 2022, when the city had more than 200 killings for the second time in about two decades.