Property crime is going viral in D.C., putting shoppers on edge

A recent college graduate stopped going out at night alone. A property manager in Dupont Circle changed her routine to go to CVS midday, instead of in the early morning. A woman in Hyattsville, Md., had to ask a cashier to help retrieve $2.50 nail clippers, which were locked with a plastic fastener for security reasons.

In D.C. and its suburbs, property crimes are on the rise, and the attention paid to them perhaps even more so — as posts on neighborhood listservs and viral videos documenting brazen criminal activity rocket around the internet, damaging the sense of safety across even the region’s safest, wealthiest neighborhoods.

One organized theft ring, police say, has hit dozens of retailers throughout the D.C. area, slamming a crowbar into glass cases at an Ulta beauty store and stealing thousands of dollars from the Nike store in downtown Bethesda; police say they believe they had buyers for the goods lined up in advance. At CVS locations across the District, videos have captured masked interlopers sweeping shelves clean of soap, beauty products and laundry detergent, and then running out with trash bags. Some residents said in interviews that they noticed armed guards at their convenience stores for the first time this spring, or found more and more items taken off the shelves and locked away. The incidents sometimes turn violent: One CVS manager in Silver Spring was stabbed in April after chasing a man who stole from his store.

“We always thought Northwest was pretty safe, and I definitely don’t feel that way anymore,” said Charles Samuels, a 69-year-old lawyer, standing outside a CVS that experienced multiple thefts this spring and summer in the residential Spring Valley neighborhood of D.C.. “It’s disturbing.”

Cities across the country are facing similar challenges. Three-quarters of U.S. retailers last year reported an increase in organized crime, according to the National Retail Federation, costing them an average of $700,000 for every $1 billion in sales. Wawa closed multiple stores in its hometown of Philadelphia in part over safety concerns, and Whole Foods shuttered a flagship store in San Francisco — though some analysts have noted a post-pandemic dearth of foot traffic at retailers is more to blame for the closures than criminal activity. Store owners across the country have locked away more of their merchandise — serving as an added layer of protection against thieves and as a visual reminder for shoppers of the growing threat of crime.

Shoplifting is not new, nor are organized theft sprees that prompt stores to lock up high-value goods. It was more than a decade ago that people were referring to Tide detergent as “liquid gold” for how it was being stolen and resold. In D.C., thefts that don’t involve cars are up 25 percent compared with the same time last year, and property crime overall is up 29 percent, reaching its highest mark since 2017.

But burglaries — the designation that might apply when someone breaks into an unoccupied store and steals — are down by 7 percent year over year, and thefts that don’t involve cars are below what they were as recently as 2019. While overall property crime is higher now, that increase is largely driven by an explosion of people stealing vehicles.

D.C. police said they did not have readily available data that specifically shows shoplifting incidents. But numbers compiled by Capital One Shopping, a branch of Capitol One that analyzes retail data, show that as of April, retailers in D.C. lost an estimated $108 million in annual revenue to theft — 26.3 percent less than the national average of retail theft per capita.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who declared public safety her top priority, has focused much of her energy on trying to curb D.C.’s rising homicide count, which is threatening to reach a mark not seen since 2003 and most acutely affects the poorest, most under-resourced areas of the city. But she has also said her top public safety officials, including the city’s new police chief, Pamela A. Smith, are focused on making sure that all residents feel safe. For some of them, that means driving down petty crime at places central to their daily lives.

“We’re concerned about all kinds of crime,” the mayor said at a news conference Monday, where she discussed the surging number of auto thefts. “Property crime is a crime that’s got [D.C. police’s] attention as well.”

Julia Hentz, a 24-year-old marketer in D.C., was in the heart of Adams Morgan midday on a recent Friday to pick up an ink cartridge. That was the type of errand she might have felt comfortable running alone at night when she first moved to the city a few years ago, but she said she stopped venturing out like that after she heard about multiple friends being robbed in her neighborhood.

Asked what would make her feel safer, Hentz said: “If I didn’t hear about those stories as much.”

Her cousin, Gabrielle Frascati, agreed. The 22-year-old, who just moved to D.C., said she carries pepper spray with her just in case — though she attributed that level of caution to her mom, who often sends her Instagram reels of “girl safety tricks.”

“I really should get some pepper spray,” said Hentz, who sometimes walks with keys between her fingers for protection.

“I have, like, six my mom bought for me,” Frascati replied.

“Great, I’ll take one,” Hentz said.

Both women agreed that they did not need the chemical spray for their 1 p.m. CVS run. If they had wanted to purchase colored ink, though, they would have had to ask an employee for help retrieving it from behind lock and key.

In a statement, CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority and we’re working with local police as they investigate recent shoplifting incidents in the Washington, D.C. area.”

Other residents had more pointed requests for the mayor, who last week signed emergency crime legislation that makes it easier to detain pretrial juveniles for certain violent offenses and adults charged with any violent offense.

On Nextdoor, one resident asked officials to station social workers at stores. Another wanted police to make more arrests. A third wanted “tougher punishments.”

Samuels, the lawyer in Spring Valley, called for the city to impose stricter penalties for low-level offenses: “We allow people to jump turnstiles. Stores are letting petty shoplifting go,” he said. “And as a consequence, the level of crime escalates.”

Anita Cozart, a 46-year-old in Northeast Washington, said she wanted to know “what’s at the root” of the crime. “Hopefully, there’s a way to get them connected to some kind of services that can help,” she added.

Laprea Roberson, the general manager at Rise Bakery in Adams Morgan, said she feels safe at work despite break-ins this year at her store — pointing to the police station around the corner and the generally low levels of crime in the area. “Yeah, there’s crime and we’ve been broken in twice,” she said. “But other than that, I feel pretty safe.”

The CVS at bustling Dupont Circle has been hit at least five times by marauding thieves this spring and summer, according to police reports. On a recent Friday, many aisles had items secured behind glass: $4.79 Febreze. $8.99 deodorant. $2.99 toothpaste.

Tymeka Williams, of Northwest Washington, walked out with a plastic bag in hand, not worried about the threat of crime. Instead, Williams said she is concerned that the fear of crime has created a culture of suspicion, especially around Black shoppers.

“I don’t like when they follow Black people around the store like we’re stealing,” said Williams, who is Black. “Everyone takes, every color and race, so they need to follow everyone.”

Justin Wm. Moyer and Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

