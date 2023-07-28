FBI agents not charged in death of former Hogan aide Roy McGrath

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Prosecutors in Tennessee say they will not charge FBI agents in the death of Roy C. McGrath, the former top aide to then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R) who became a fugitive until federal agents caught up with him this spring. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Knox County District Attorney General’s Office confirmed Friday that an FBI agent fired at McGrath just as he shot himself in the head. An autopsy was unable to determine which of the gunshots caused McGrath’s death, according to a release.

“That agent acted in self-defense because he had a reasonable belief that McGrath posed a threat of imminent death or serious bodily injury,” the prosecutors stated.

The confrontation on April 3, just outside Knoxville, Tenn., came after a 21-day search that began when McGrath did not show up for a scheduled three-week federal trial in Baltimore on wire fraud and embezzlement charges. Those close to McGrath immediately voiced concern for his welfare — fearing what ultimately would unfold.

According to the prosecutor’s release Friday, FBI Baltimore had asked agents in Knoxville to arrest McGrath, telling them he was at a Costco. The agents who responded found McGrath’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop as it left a parking lot.

McGrath kept driving despite the lights and sirens behind him, the release said, until he was boxed in between an Advanced Auto Parts and a Sonic Drive-In.

The release said that when agents ordered McGrath to put his hands out of the window, he did not and said, “I have a gun, and it’s loaded,” raising a handgun to his right temple.

“The way McGrath held the handgun placed agents within the trajectory of McGrath’s gun causing one agent to believe McGrath posed a threat of imminent death or serious bodily injury to himself and other agents,” the release said. “Simultaneously, McGrath fired his gun striking his right temple, and the agent fired one round striking McGrath’s left cheek.”

Prosecutors, who did not release the agents’ names, did not review the file to determine there were any “violations of civil law or violations of departmental policies and procedures,” said the release, first reported by the Baltimore Banner.

FBI officials have refused to release further information on the confrontation, saying doing so would hamper their investigation of the shooting. In a statement Friday, FBI officials said they still are investigating.

McGrath had been slated to face federal and state charges stemming from alleged financial improprieties as the head of the Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-public agency, beginning March 13 — a day after his last contact with his lawyer. His failure to show up for court that morning sparked a multistate search for a man colleagues described as meticulous and strait-laced.

With a lifelong interest in politics, McGrath had risen to become one of Hogan’s most trusted advisers, until the Baltimore Sun broke news of a nearly quarter-million-dollar severance he received in 2020 upon leaving the Maryland Environmental Service to become Hogan’s top aide.

The revelation prompted legislative hearings that Hogan once labeled a “witch hunt” in a message to McGrath, but it also led to a break between the two men. “This is devastating my life,” McGrath told Hogan in a private text message in 2020, according to an image obtained by The Washington Post.

McGrath maintained that Hogan approved the severance package, but prosecutors alleged he misled officials to obtain the payout. The former governor has cooperated with law enforcement and has not been accused of any crime, and he has repeatedly denied knowledge of it.

“Sadly Roy McGrath’s sense of betrayal led him to a place of darkness that resulted in his believing that ending his life was the only way out,” said his lawyer, Joseph Murtha, in an email Friday.

