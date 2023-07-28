Two people shot, one fatally, in D.C.’s Southeast, police say

One person was fatally shot and another was shot and critically injured late Friday morning in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.
No arrests were made, and police said they were looking for a four-door red Jeep with four people inside. Smith said two people jumped out of the back of the vehicle and shot the two individuals.
“This community deserves the right to live peacefully, just as any person would in their respective communities,” Smith told reporters at the scene.
Homicides are up 15 percent in the District in comparison with this time last year.