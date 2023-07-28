The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two people shot, one fatally, in D.C.’s Southeast, police say

July 28, 2023 at 2:24 p.m. EDT
Acting D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith addresses reporters after two people were shot in Southeast Washington on Friday. (Emily Davies/The Washington Post)
One person was fatally shot and another was shot and critically injured late Friday morning in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Sixth Street SE, at Chesapeake Street near Hendley Elementary School.

Acting D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith, who has been on the job less than two weeks, said the wounded person suffered life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital. Police did not immediately divulge ages or genders of the victims.

No arrests were made, and police said they were looking for a four-door red Jeep with four people inside. Smith said two people jumped out of the back of the vehicle and shot the two individuals.

“This community deserves the right to live peacefully, just as any person would in their respective communities,” Smith told reporters at the scene.

Homicides are up 15 percent in the District in comparison with this time last year.

