Two people shot, one fatally, in D.C.’s Southeast, police say

Acting D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith, who has been on the job less than two weeks, said the wounded person suffered life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital. Police did not immediately divulge ages or genders of the victims.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Sixth Street SE, at Chesapeake Street near Hendley Elementary School.

One person was fatally shot and another was shot and critically injured late Friday morning in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

No arrests were made, and police said they were looking for a four-door red Jeep with four people inside. Smith said two people jumped out of the back of the vehicle and shot the two individuals.