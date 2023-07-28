Laughter prompted fatal Capitol Heights shooting, charging documents say

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Ade Boggs, 18, Te Shear Baxter, 28, and Tequoia Baxter, 32, are each charged with first-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Demetric Martin, 37, of Oxon Hill. Boggs was arrested Thursday morning in Philadelphia by the Prince George's County police fugitive squad with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide unit, police said. He is awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.

Te Shear Baxter and Tequoia Baxter were arrested Sunday at the hotel and are in custody at the county jail, police said. Boggs, Te Shear Baxter and Tequoia Baxter are related and live in Philadelphia, according to police.

According to a preliminary investigation, a dispute between Martin’s family member and the three people later arrested prompted the shooting. The parties did not know each other, police said.

Martin’s family member was staying at the hotel with friends and got locked out of his hotel room, according to charging documents. He “began laughing with his friends about the situation in the hallway.”

Police said in the charging documents that Martin’s family member was approached by Te Shear Baxter in the hallway, who thought Martin’s family member and his friends were “making fun of him.”

Te Shear Baxter allegedly told them “not to laugh at other people because ‘that’s how you get shot,’” according to the charging documents. Martin’s family member then told Martin what happened and that he thought Te Shear Baxter had “threatened to shoot him.”

Police reviewed hotel surveillance video which showed Martin and another person arriving at the hotel and going up to the fifth floor to speak to Te Shear Baxter about the threat, according to the charging documents. Martin then “became involved in a verbal argument” with Tequoia Baxter by the elevators, which continued down the stairwell and in front of the hotel.

Boggs is seen on video exiting a room on the fifth floor “holding his waistband area as if he is armed with a handgun,” after another person was directed by Tequoia Baxter to make a phone call, the charging documents said. Boggs then allegedly pulls a handgun on Martin while Te Shear and Tequoia Baxter continue to argue with him. Both Te Shear and Tequoia Baxter appear to point out Martin and Boggs “immediately fires multiple shots” at him, according to the charging documents.

Te Shear and Tequoia Baxter fled the scene with Boggs in a car. Police said Te Shear and Tequoia Baxter later returned to the hotel “after concealing Boggs and the murder weapon,” police said in charging documents.

Officers found Martin with gunshot wounds outside near a guest drop-off area leading to the entrance of the hotel at 55 Hampton Park Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m., police said in the charging documents. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

It was not immediately clear whether Boggs has an attorney. According to online court records, Te Shear Baxter and Tequoia Baxter are being represented by the Prince George’s County public defender’s office. A spokesperson for the Maryland public defender’s office said in a statement that attorneys are not able to comment because it is early in the proceedings.

Efforts to reach relatives of Martin on Thursday afternoon were unsuccessful.

As of Sunday, Prince George’s County police have investigated 53 homicides this year, compared with 50 that time last year, according to county data.

