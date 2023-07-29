Parking reimagined as a fix for housing, climate woes in Fairfax County

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two of Northern Virginia’s most pressing problems — a lack of affordable housing and urban runoff damaging local streams — could share one unlikely solution: parking. Fairfax County officials say both issues can be addressed by reducing minimum parking requirements for new construction, which they argue could lower construction costs for affordable housing and reduce the amount of hard surfaces that serve as channels for storm water runoff and cause further environmental damage by emanating heat into the atmosphere during hot days.

They’re proposing to revamp the requirements — which, in many cases, have not been updated since 1988 — saying the current parking space minimums are out of sync with the Washington region’s future driving habits as communities build more walkable communities near mass transit and more people use ride-share services, work remotely and shop online.

But that “Parking Reimagined” effort — focused largely on neighborhoods already near mass transit stops or that are targeted for revitalization — has been met with fierce resistance from homeowner groups that wield significant influence in Fairfax. The associations contend that cutting the amounts of available parking in those areas will lead to spillover parking in neighborhoods that don’t have easy access to mass transit or whose residents need their cars for work.

The debate, heading to a county planning commission vote in September, taps into a larger argument over how the onetime bedroom community of 1.1 million residents should look and feel as it continues to become a more urban economic powerhouse in the region.

“If you look at Annandale, if you look at Seven Corners and Bailey’s Crossroads; these areas were built in a time that was very auto-centric,” said Sonya Breehey, the Northern Virginia advocacy manager for the nonprofit Coalition for Smarter Growth.

Now, “there are vast acres upon acres of paved-over surfaces that are wholly underutilized,” Breehey said. “This is an opportunity to sort of fix the wrongs of the past as we try to create a different future for the county.”

Space for people, not cars

Parking reduction strategies have become increasingly popular in areas across the country that have limited space for new housing and a lot of traffic, part of a push to free up land for new homes while urging residents to use trains, buses or bikes instead of driving, urban planners say.

Locally, Arlington County launched a pilot program this year that sets demand pricing for curb parking in the Rosslyn-Ballston and Crystal City-Pentagon City corridors, where prices go up or down depending on how many spaces are available.

Arlington has also recently reduced minimum parking requirements for multifamily buildings near Metro stations, to as low as one space per every five units for market-rate housing and even fewer for homes affordable to lower-income renters and buyers.

The District and Montgomery County have similarly reduced parking minimums close to Metro or bus routes, with Montgomery eliminating those requirements for mixed-use affordable housing close to those stops.

Fairfax adopted parking minimums for commercial and residential buildings near a Metro route in Tysons in 2010, anticipating the construction of the Silver Line and the scores of new apartment buildings and office complexes that now line that neighborhood.

Spillover parking into adjacent neighborhoods from those buildings has not been a problem. But neighborhood leaders in McLean express concern that it will happen elsewhere if the county’s proposal is adopted.

The county seeks to broaden the reductions to new construction in other areas — including for shopping centers, pharmacies and fast-food restaurants — while adding requirements for bicycle parking and pedestrian walkways in lots where getting to a sidewalk can mean dodging vehicles coming in and out.

“It is rethinking development in terms of space for people, rather than space for cars,” Michael Davis, the parking program manager for the county’s department of land development services, told the planning commission during a public hearing about the proposal Wednesday. “It’s time to consider how much control parking should have in deciding how valuable land is used.”

For neighborhoods near bus or rail transit stations, that means cutting the amount of available parking in multifamily buildings by as much as 40 percent, to about one space for every two bedrooms.

In areas targeted for revitalization — such as Annandale, the Route 1 corridor or Seven Corners — the minimum for a 100-unit townhouse development, for example, would drop by about 33 percent to 180 spaces, with 30 of those slots reserved for building visitors. Independent living facilities, a growing segment in the aging county, would get slightly more spaces, at a minimum of one space per unit, with shared parking for guests.

The requirements could be adjusted by a county administrator on a site-by-site basis if there is a demonstrated need for more or less parking, Fairfax officials said.

The reductions would significantly reduce the cost of development, said Evan Goldman, executive vice president for development and acquisitions for EYA, a development company with several pending projects in the county that could be affected.

Goldman estimated that parking can cost as much as $75,000 per space to build, if it’s for a below-ground garage, and as much as $60,000 per space for an aboveground lot.

With those expenses shaved, “you’re reducing the overall cost of the project and giving yourself the ability to add more density,” he said. “This becomes doubly important when we’re asked to provide affordable housing, which is really important in the county.”

Concerns of homeowner groups

Neighborhood civic associations argue the reductions ignore the fact that residents in some areas are already struggling to find enough parking.

They predict the changes and reductions affecting retail businesses near residential communities will lead to spillover parking as people unable to find a spot at their destination drive to their streets.

Donna Jacobson, president of the Lafayette Village Community Association in Annandale, said local townhouse developments already there — which are about 2½ miles away from the nearest Metro stop — have multiple adults living in those units, many who park their cars or work vehicles on the streets.

“A lot of the time, they have three or four single adults living in a townhouse, which requires more than two parking spaces,” Jacobson said, adding that many of those residents are in construction or service industry jobs. “It’s not like they can telecommute.”

In Reston, where multiple condominium and townhouse developments are either under construction or planned near new Silver Line stations, parking is a scramble during rush hours in some areas, residents there said.

Lynne Mulston, president of the Reston Citizens Association, said the parking garage near the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station is often full during the mornings, forcing commuters to use a public lot a few blocks away and walk across a busy street to the station.

That situation would likely be worse if there are more cars than spaces in the newer developments, she said.

Mulston and others expressed concern about a proposed change that would eliminate the need to include delivery loading docks behind smaller office buildings, instead requiring receiving lanes in front of those buildings. Should more than one delivery truck arrive at the same time, one would inevitably use the rear parking lot, potentially blocking spaces for people with disabilities that are nearest to the entrance, they argued.

“There are just so many things wrong with this proposal,” Mulston said.

Market-driven parking

Advocates of reduced parking minimums say the county’s proposal doesn’t go far enough.

Donald Shoup, a UCLA urban planning professor whose 2005 book “The High Cost of Free Parking” has influenced reduced parking strategies nationwide, said localities should impose maximum limits for parking instead of minimum requirements.

Parking should be a market-driven commodity, where businesses provide enough off-street spaces they believe they’ll need to be successful, Shoup said.

With curb parking, local governments should rely on meters, pricing those spaces according to how much demand there is at a given hour, while neighborhoods worried about spillover parking could use permits to control who parks where and when, he said.

“The more spaces that cities require for cars, the greater the need for cars,” because the extra lots create more distance between buildings, making those areas less walkable. Given the impact those surfaces have had on the environment, “it will be looked back on as a horrible mistake.”

