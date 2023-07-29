Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at L’Enfant Square, D.C. police say

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a man at L’Enfant Square last weekend, D.C. police said Friday night. Daniel Chapman, 35, is accused of stabbing Antoine Ealey multiple times with a sharp object in the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square on July 22.

Chapman, of Southeast Washington, was taken into custody Friday without incident and charged with second-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said. Officials said they have not determined a motive for the stabbing.

Ealey, 43, also of Southeast Washington, was found dead about 6:45 a.m. at the L’Enfant Square location.

A rise in homicides in the District prompted the D.C. Council to pass an emergency crime bill this month that, among other things, makes it easier for a judge to detain people charged with violent crimes while they’re awaiting trial.

Homicides are up 15 percent in the District in comparison with this time last year, according to police statistics.

In response to an increase in violent crime, the D.C. Council passed an emergency bill this month that, among other things, makes it easier for a judge to detain people charged with violent crimes while they’re awaiting trial.

Gift this article Gift Article