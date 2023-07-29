High winds cause heavy damage as storms sweep over Washington

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Winds gusting as high as 80 mph toppled trees onto roads and houses Saturday evening and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses as one of the fiercest thunderstorms in months swept across the Washington metropolitan area.

The Power Outage US website reported about 225,000 utility customers without electricity in Maryland and Virginia about 6 p.m. The outages were divided evenly by state. The number of outages in the District could not be immediately determined.

Severe damage was reported in both the city and the suburbs, as the storm, with its sheets of blinding rain, knocked down trees and branches in such spots as Dupont Circle in Northwest Washington, where there were unconfirmed reports of people being struck.

Trees toppled on roads both minor and major, including the Baltimore Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County and Interstate 66 in Arlington County.

In Arlington, motorists left their cars on the rain-slicked roadway to try to move a huge tree trunk out of the way.

The tree-lined streets of the Wesley Heights area of Northwest Washington were strewn with limbs and branches. The D.C. fire department said many trees had reportedly come down onto cars and houses.

A witness reported that someone was being extricated from an automobile on which a tree had toppled.

A tree fell onto the roof of an apartment house on Queen Street in the Trinidad area, the fire department said. Residents were evacuated.

The extent of the damage appeared to reflect the strength of the winds reported throughout the area as the storm swept southeastward in the hour after 4 p.m.

At the official measuring station at Reagan National Airport, a wind gust of 60 mph was reported. But instruments set up at other places around the area measured gusts of 70 mph, and a weather station at the Mount Vernon campus of George Washington University recorded an 84 mph gust.

In the late afternoon of an extremely hot day, the storms could be seen darkening skies to the northwest of the District.

A glance to the south around 4 p.m. showed blue skies, but the dark gray clouds of the storm steamed implacably to the southwest, across Montgomery County, into the District and toward Prince George’s.

Rain fell in dense, windblown sheets, buildings vanished from view, and trees that remained upright swayed before the fierce gusts.

