Va. man dead, thousands without power after storms pummel D.C. region

Major roads were closed, trees were down, and power outages were widespread in the D.C. region Sunday morning after severe thunderstorms struck the area Saturday. The storms, which caused trees to fall on homes in Northern Virginia and elsewhere, also appeared to cause the death of a man in Prince William County, authorities said.

The storms — caused by extreme heat and humidity, a strong cold front, and a vigorous disturbance high in the atmosphere — pummeled the Beltway region on Saturday afternoon, lashing the area with torrential rain and winds that exceeded 80 mph.

More than 200,000 customers lost power. On Sunday morning, around 15,000 customers remained without power in D.C. and Maryland, according to Pepco’s outage tracker, and more than 7,000 remained without power in Northern Virginia, according to Dominion Energy.

Prince William County police tweeted Saturday evening that they were investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in the 15300 block of Holly Hill Drive after a tree fell on a home. The cause of death was not confirmed, police said, and no further information about the death was available.

*INCIDENT: #Death Investigation | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating the death of a 43-year-old man possibly related to storms that moved through the area which caused a tree to fall on a home in the 15300 block of Holly Hill Dr. The cause of death is not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/xykNUbAy33 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 30, 2023

The northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, from Spout Run Parkway to the Capital Beltway, was closed as crews worked to remove trees from the roadway, said Mark Maloy, a visual information specialist with the National Park Service, which manages the parkway.

The closure will remain in place Sunday until an assessment has been completed and all hazardous trees removed, he said, adding that numerous trees were also downed in the Clara Barton Parkway area.

The National Zoo said it is closed Sunday for cleanup of debris after the storm.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Department said early Sunday on Twitter, which has recently been renamed X, that it had responded to 810 calls on Saturday and Sunday, many of them storm related. “First time in memory we exceeded 800 calls,” the agency said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

