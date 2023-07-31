Two days after major storm struck D.C., a slow recovery

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Recovery continued two days after a violent storm struck the Washington region, with major roads closed and thousands of customers without electricity. On Saturday, torrential rain and winds in excess of 80 mph pummeled the District and its suburbs, downing trees and power lines. Authorities also believe that a man in Virginia died after a tree fell on a home.

On Monday morning, all southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway were blocked between Interstate 495 and Interstate 66, transportation officials said, and northbound lanes were open only between Route 123 and the Capital Beltway. Across the Potomac, Canal Road between Foxhall Road and Reservoir Road was also closed, officials said.

More than 5,000 Pepco customers were still without power Monday in the District and Maryland, according to an outage map, and about 3,000 customers were without power across Virginia, according to Dominion Power.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

