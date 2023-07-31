The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Two days after major storm struck D.C., a slow recovery

By
July 31, 2023 at 10:22 a.m. EDT
A damaged vehicle on Lowell Street NW on Sunday. The street is known for its large trees on several blocks in the neighborhood. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)
1 min

Recovery continued two days after a violent storm struck the Washington region, with major roads closed and thousands of customers without electricity.

On Saturday, torrential rain and winds in excess of 80 mph pummeled the District and its suburbs, downing trees and power lines. Authorities also believe that a man in Virginia died after a tree fell on a home.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Huge cleanup, thousands without power after storms pummel D.C. region

On Monday morning, all southbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway were blocked between Interstate 495 and Interstate 66, transportation officials said, and northbound lanes were open only between Route 123 and the Capital Beltway. Across the Potomac, Canal Road between Foxhall Road and Reservoir Road was also closed, officials said.

More than 5,000 Pepco customers were still without power Monday in the District and Maryland, according to an outage map, and about 3,000 customers were without power across Virginia, according to Dominion Power.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...