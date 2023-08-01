Cows on move through Washington suburb, authorities say

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even in the sometimes casual world of social media, it is rare for a government to declare its announcement is genuine. But the municipal authorities in a Washington suburb did that on Monday to preface a report of cows wandering through the streets. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “This is not fake news,” the city of Bowie said in a tweet.

Bowie police have over several days received reports “of two cows on the loose” in the small city to the east of Washington, the city said.

It was apparently not possible to avoid a hint of lightheartedness in reporting the actions of the vagrant critters.

The cows “have been moo-ving through Bowie,” the city tweeted.

Elaborating, in a more formal announcement, the city said its police department has been hearing about the wanderings of the bovines for the past four days.

It said the cows “are believed to have escaped from a farm” in adjacent Anne Arundel County, and then crossed into Bowie near the Saddlebrook neighborhood on Race Track Road.

Advertisement

It appears that some purpose may be guiding the animals movements.

“They seem to be making their way south through the City and were last spotted near Dunwood Valley Drive,” the city said.

Witnesses’ reports on the critters’ whereabouts should be phoned in to 240-544-5700, the city said.

This all sounds like the real thing, cows strolling at leisure in the suburbs, or as it might be described with a touch of slang, no bull.

In fact a local TV station broadcast pictures that appeared to show cows standing on the lawn of a house. One appeared to be white, the other brown.

Gift this article Gift Article