She can stir a crowd. But can D.C.’s new police chief keep the city safe? Pamela A. Smith is a relative newcomer to the D.C. police department, which she will lead amid rising violent crime Acting D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith greets a group from Boston Latin School in Massachusetts on a field trip outside of Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street NW. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

D.C.’s new police chief, Pamela A. Smith, was addressing a Southeast Washington audience when a woman shouted that her grandson had been shot to death the day before only a half-mile away. “My grandson was innocent!” Delores Harris, 65, wailed Saturday, holding an oversized photo of the victim, Tyjon Clayton, 20. “He had a job! And he’s gone! He’s gone!”

The chief, an ordained minister who had introduced herself as a “pistol-packin’ preacher,” joined a prayer circle around Harris, then returned to the mic, where she said police were working “feverishly” to find the killer. She recalled telephoning a commander late the other night — bothered by a rash of carjackings — to ask, “What the heck is going on? What are you guys doing?”

“When I can’t sleep, nobody sleeps!” the chief thundered as the crowd of residents and religious and civic leaders applauded. “Two o’clock in the morning, I’m trying to figure out how to fight crime in your city!”

Since the early 2000s, D.C. mayors have appointed chiefs who rose through the ranks of the city’s police force, battle-tested veterans well-versed in the intricacies of the department’s bureaucracy, the nuances of local politics and what distinguishes neighborhoods such as Adams Morgan from, say, Anacostia.

In Smith, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) chose a different type of chief — and not only because she’s the first Black woman nominated to lead the D.C. police department in a permanent capacity. Unlike her three predecessors, Smith joined the agency only 14 months ago, after more than two decades at the U.S. Park Police, where she became chief. She is a stranger to D.C.'s civic leaders and local activists and has limited experience patrolling the city.

Yet, what Smith possesses is a rousing style of oratory rooted in her religious faith — a faith that took shape in Pine Bluff, Ark., the small city 45 miles south of Little Rock where she grew up and graduated from college. When she gives a speech, Smith can look and sound like a preacher, moving her body and hands and projecting a booming voice.

The chief also has a distinctive personal narrative, the arc of which begins with a traumatic childhood dominated by an alcoholic mother and ends in soaring professional success.

As she introduced her new appointee at a recent news conference, Bowser said Smith fulfills Washingtonians’ wish for a chief who has “a proven ability to connect with the community.”

“Her path to public service, which she’ll share with you, is one that resonates with D.C.’s community in all eight wards,” the mayor said.

Associates question why Smith traded a life of comfortable obscurity to become the public face of policing in a city where crime statistics are discouraging. As of July 27, the number of youngsters shot in the city this year — 79 — had increased by 72 percent from the same time last year. Shootings, carjackings and homicides are all on the rise.

“Why would you want such a position in this day and age, unless you feel God is calling you to do this?” asked the Rev. Joseph Lyles of the Fort Foote Baptist Church in Fort Washington, where Smith is a congregant. “Are you aware of what you have just stepped into?”

As much as anything, the new chief will have to prove herself to a city where she is largely unknown.

“We’ll have to see who she is and what her policies are,” said Antawan Holmes, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Northeast’s Deanwood community, where nine people were shot near his home during an outdoor party over the July Fourth holiday. “It’s good to have someone named so you’re not wondering. But we still don’t know who she is.”

The chief, who is serving in an acting capacity pending her confirmation by the D.C. Council, said during two interviews with The Washington Post that she’s still formulating a crime plan for a department that is at a half-century low in staffing. But she indicated that she would “reposition” resources so officers are more “proactive” dealing with an “uptick in different types of crime in different areas.”

She also acknowledged that she is not fully up to speed on the city’s complexities. During her announcement remarks, for example, she said she lived in “Ward 8,” which is understood by many to be east of the Anacostia River, the city’s most historically violent area. Since then, Smith learned that her apartment — where she moved late last year from a Maryland suburb — is on the west side of the river, in a gentrified area that was only added to Ward 8 through redistricting in 2021.

“I’m new to D.C.,” she said. “I wasn’t trying to be misleading.”

The chief sought to make a virtue of her years of policing experience outside D.C. police, saying her network of contacts includes federal officials she met through her work at the Park Police. In her new post, she said, she is eager to forge connections within the city’s government. “That’s just a matter of building those relationships, which is what I think my strengths are,” she said.

If nothing else, the chief after two weeks on the job has demonstrated that she can excite an audience.

With Bowser seated in the first row on another recent Saturday, Smith addressed a Black women’s business conference in Ward 8, pacing the stage and eliciting cheers as she talked of deploying extra officers the previous night “while y’all were sleeping.”

DC’s newly appointed chief police, Ms. Pamela Smith. I can’t wait for our luncheon with her on Saturday, because clearly she’s on of my own. My girl said, Mayor Browser nominated me on Monday, BUT GOD HAD ALREADY PREPARED ME FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS! pic.twitter.com/JaXFfKS7Ex — ☦️✨PASTORMELVSMEL☦️✨ (@MELNCOMPANY) July 25, 2023

“We are about to take the District of Columbia back!” the chief shouted, according to a video posted on social media.

Referring to the mayor, Smith said, “She nominated me on Monday but what she didn’t know is that God had already —”

As the crowd roared, the chief paused and skipped across the stage.

A troubled childhood

Two years ago, Smith returned to the campus of her alma mater, the University of Arkansas, in her hometown. She delivered a commencement speech that sounded at moments like a sermon as she spoke of a childhood where she had “no vision beyond the city limits of Pine Bluff.”

“However, I knew there was something burning on the inside that confirmed for me that I was destined — whew! — to achieve more,” she said. She paused and clapped. “More than what the natural eye could see.”

“Ya’ll know how we do it in the Baptist church! Stand up on your feet!” the chief shouted. She declared herself “a child of God” who could not have attained what she had “if it had not been for the blood of Jesus.”

“All I can say is, ‘Wow,’” said the speaker who followed her.

As a youngster, Smith attended the Prairie Lake Baptist Church, which was across the street from where her grandmother lived. School was where she found success as a student and as a track star nicknamed “Slim.” Prairie Lake was where she got the nurturing and structure that did not exist at home, said her brother, Walter Smith Jr.

Her mother, Eddie Mae Bass, was 16 when she married Smith’s father, Walter, who was 17, the chief said. By their early 20s, after having three children, they were divorced. Smith’s father, who became addicted to cocaine, left for California, she said.

Smith’s mother worked at a Timex watch factory and struggled with the demands of raising three small children alone. Angry, she drank too much and routinely hit her kids, the chief said.

The beatings ended one day when Smith was a teenager and her mother attacked her with a belt.

“Mom swung the belt and Pam caught it with two hands and said, ‘No more,’” her brother recounted. Their mother left the room and got another belt and returned. Again, Pam caught the belt before her mother could strike her. “We’re not doing this anymore,” Walter recalled his sister telling their mother.

“We were physically abused almost daily for many, many years,” the chief said. “It got to the point where I just got tired of getting hit.”

When Smith was in her last years of high school, a judge placed her and her siblings in foster care for several months before returning them to their mother. Soon after, Smith said, she was legally adopted by the pastor at Prairie Lake, the Rev. Earl Thomas, and his wife, Emma, and moved into their trailer where they lived with their five daughters.

Smith got her own bedroom while her adoptive parents made their daughters share another room. “When we said ‘Why can’t she sleep with us,’ my parents said she needed more space,” said Monette Harmon, Smith’s adoptive sister. “My parents wanted to give her her own. Here’s what you own. You don’t have to share it with anyone.”

The chief is listed as a daughter in the pastor’s 2007 obituary, and she wrote in a tribute to him and his wife that their home was a “place where I have found peace in the times of my storms.” His style of public speaking — the rhythmic cadences and emphatic gestures — became a model for her, Harmon said. “My father always preached with his hands,” she said. “Her movements, the way she puts her hands together, you can see him in her.”

“Everything she does,” Harmon said, “is like a sermon.”

Smith, in the interviews, said her voice elevates when she feels strongly about a topic or wants others to “see the true passion of who I am.” She said she hopes her pulpit talk reaches young men with guns, and especially their parents, who she believes need to do more to hold their children accountable.

“While you’re looking at the police to do something, I need you to start policing these young people,” she told the crowd in Southeast on Saturday.

Her point of view, she said, is the result of her own experience.

“We got to get back to having parents involved in their children’s lives,” she told The Post. “Parents are ones who set the tone for what these kids are doing.”

As years passed and she settled into adulthood, Smith said she became more accepting of her mother and father. She had always advised others to follow the Bible and honor their parents. She felt she needed to do the same. In the early 2000s, she reconciled with her mother, who died in April. Before he died in 2018, she reconnected with her father.

At the same time, the chief said, she knows from her own anguish that an abused child “never forgets the trauma.”

Finding a calling with the Park Police

During her 2021 commencement speech in Pine Bluff, Smith told the graduates that she was asked to write her career goals when she joined the Park Police in the late 1990s.

Her answer: to become the agency’s police chief.

Before joining the department, her path had been more circuitous as she searched for a job in which she could find meaning. After graduating from college with an education degree in 1992, she was a National Park Service seasonal ranger. Then she was a social worker, focused on keeping kids out of foster care. Later, she served as a probation officer and as a corrections officer.

She became a Park Police officer in 1998, and over the next 24 years, she moved between posts in San Francisco, New York and D.C. Her assignments included working as a K-9 officer at the Statue of Liberty and evaluating security at parks around the country. In Washington, she helped coordinate crowd control at President George W. Bush’s 2004 inauguration.

Advertisement

“You could give her an assignment and not worry about it,” said Clyde Solomon, a retired Park Police officer who was her supervisor. “When Pam was on the scene, you could step back. She knew the job inside and out.”

Smith became the agency’s first Black chief in 2021, an achievement that colleagues attribute largely to her communication and leadership skills. “Operational policing was not her strong point,” said Kenneth Spencer, chair of the Park Police union. “What she’s great at is being a great liaison between the police and the community.”

During Smith’s tenure as chief, the union complained that the agency was mismanaged and understaffed, though they directed their criticism at the National Park Service, rather than at her. Her initiatives included ordering officers to wear body cameras before other federal agencies followed suit.

Smith became chief four years after Park Police officers fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar, an unarmed motorist in Virginia, though fallout from the case lingered. Smith told reporters she would speak with the Ghaisar family. She never did, citing litigation over the shooting that was pending at the time.

Smith abruptly retired from the agency in April 2022, just over a year after becoming chief. She said she was intrigued by a job offer from the D.C. police department — chief equity officer, focused on ensuring diversity and inclusion. She soon became an assistant chief in charge of homeland security.

Then Chief Robert J. Contee III announced his retirement, and another door opened.

‘You’re the new chief now’

A week after her appointment, the chief met up with Bowser for a news conference outside RFK Stadium about car thefts. She seemed momentarily startled as a gaggle of television cameras recorded her as she emerged from her car.

Everywhere she went, it seemed, people wanted to know how she would make the city safer. In the first nine days since she had become acting chief, there had been six homicides, 21 carjackings, 45 assaults with weapons and 145 robberies. There have since been many more in each category.

“Please clean this up,” said Wanda Butler, 72, her voice a mix of frustration and anxiety as she encountered Smith one afternoon on Minnesota Avenue NE. Butler pointed at a crowd of listless, disheveled men who are forever sitting outside a McDonald’s. “Something is going to happen.”

A few yards away, a shop owner, Andre Light-El, complained to the chief that the police “are kind of powerless.”

“There are ways we can make sure police are more present,” she replied.

The shopkeeper urged her to push her officers to do their jobs.

“You’re the new chief now,” he told her.

The following night, Smith for the first time performed a ritual that is a regular part of the chief’s job in Washington: She stood in front of a bank of cameras in Adams Morgan to recite the dry facts of another spasm of carnage.

A man had shot another man to death at 8:30 p.m. They had been watching a soccer game.

“It’s getting out of hand,” the chief said, as the ninth day of her new life came to a close.

Story editing by Matt Zapotosky. Photo editing by Mark Miller. Copy editing by Greta Forslund. Design by Jennifer C. Reed.