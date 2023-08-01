Donald Trump has been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election interference investigation. The indictment unsealed on Tuesday charges Trump with trying to overturn the results of the election to remain in power by spreading lies about purported voter fraud and working with others to overturn legitimate results of the election.
How Trump’s Jan. 6 trial judge Tanya S. Chutkan was randomly selected
Facing enormous public scrutiny, political pressure and potential security threats, one federal judge in D.C. was tapped to oversee Donald Trump’s case
Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday before a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C., and after that, the case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan.
Trump’s judge in Washington, D.C., will face every bit as much of pressure in the coming months or years as Aileen M. Cannon, the judge presiding over Trump’s separate federal indictment in Florida for allegedly conspiring to retain classified documents after he left the White House.
Here’s what you need to know about how the next federal judge to oversee a criminal prosecution of a former American president will be picked.
