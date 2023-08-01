Man fatally shot in Northwest Washington, D.C. police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW, between Lamont and Irving streets, along the border of the Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights neighborhoods. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Authorities identified the victim as Diallo Wright of Northwest. D.C. police said he died at a hospital.

Police have recorded 146 homicides in the District this year, an 18 percent increase over this period in 2022.

On Monday afternoon, police said Russell Wiseman, 44, of Northeast Washington was fatally shot in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue NE.

Police said two men were fatally shot in two separate incidents Sunday afternoon.

Donald B. Childs, 46, of Northwest Washington was shot about 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Farragut Street NW, a residential area just west of Rock Creek Cemetery, according to police.

About two hours later, around 4:45 p.m., police said Terence Akindo, 24, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was fatally shot in the 2300 block of 13th Place NE, in the Brentwood area, a few blocks east of the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station.

Police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a man in that killing. He was identified as Anthony Lafanta Green, 37, of Upper Marlboro, Md. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says the shooting appears to have been over a long-running dispute between the two men.