Police arrest man after exchange of gunfire in Northeast Washington

Authorities said no one was injured

August 1, 2023 at 10:54 a.m. EDT
Leslie Parsons, an assistant D.C. police chief, updates journalists on a man arrested after exchanging gunfire with a police officer on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE. Police said no one was injured. (D.C. police via X)
D.C. police arrested a man Tuesday morning after an officer exchanged gunfire with him along Benning Road in Northeast Washington, according to authorities. Police said no one was injured.

The incident occurred about 5:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE, a commercial strip that divides the neighborhoods of Kingman Park and Carver-Langston.

Leslie Parsons, an assistant D.C. police chief, said officers responded to calls for the sounds of gunshots and attempted to make contact with a man in the area. Parsons said that the man, “totally unprovoked, produced a firearm and began firing gunshots in the direction of one of our officers.”

Parsons said the officer returned fire. He said police arrested the man a short time later inside a building a block away in the 1700 block of Gales Street NE. He said police recovered a firearm.

Parsons said the officer activated his body camera, and the video is being reviewed by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, which investigates shootings involving police.

Charges were pending against the man Tuesday morning, and his name was not immediately released.

