Teenager arrested in campus death of construction worker

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a construction worker in July on the campus of Howard University, according to D.C. police. Rafael Adolfo Gomez, 34, of Beltsville, Md., was killed about 6 a.m. July 13 as he arrived for work in the 2200 block of Sixth Street NW, according to police.

He was killed at a site where he was helping to build a utility plant on campus.

His death was one of three on or near a college campus in the District in July. The arrest of the youth is the second in the killings.

The boy arrested Monday was not identified. He was arrested on a Superior Court custody order and charged with felony murder while armed, police said. They said the case remained under investigation.

A police officer who serves as a liaison with Latino groups said Latino construction workers have become targets for robbery. Most carry cash, and some are hesitant to enlist the aid of police out of fear they might become embroiled in immigration issues.

Gomez lived with his wife, his brother and his brother’s wife in a rented house in Beltsville. He came to the United States a decade ago and grew up on a farm in Guatemala. He hoped to build a house for his parents there, his brother said.

