Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election. Here’s what it means.

Will Trump be arrested? Can he still run for president? Answers to questions you have about the second federal indictment the former president faces.

An indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., alleges that Trump perpetrated three criminal conspiracies “built on the widespread mistrust the Defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud.”

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The charges are separate from the federal indictment he faces in Florida for allegedly conspiring to unlawfully hide and retain classified documents taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House.

The legal process in both cases will be similar in many ways and could be resolved in months or drawn out for years before a plea is reached or it goes to a jury for a verdict. Charges could also be dismissed if Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is reelected.