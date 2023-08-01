Former president Donald Trump has been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election. Here’s what it means.
Will Trump be arrested? Can he still run for president? Answers to questions you have about the second federal indictment the former president faces.
The charges are separate from the federal indictment he faces in Florida for allegedly conspiring to unlawfully hide and retain classified documents taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House.
The legal process in both cases will be similar in many ways and could be resolved in months or drawn out for years before a plea is reached or it goes to a jury for a verdict. Charges could also be dismissed if Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is reelected.
Here’s what you need to know about the legal process.
GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION
Prosecutor requests grand jury, made up of
23 residents to secretly hear evidence.
Simple majority vote (at least 12) needed to
indict.
INDICTMENT
NO INDICTMENT
No charges filed
VOLUNTARY
SURRENDER
ARREST
PROCESS AS A DEFENDANT
Fingerprints and photos are usually taken.
ARRAIGNMENT
A public court hearing at which a defendant enters an initial plea to charges. A judge sets release conditions pending trial, and may set further scheduling dates.
PRETRIAL HEARINGS
Further hearings and deadlines may be set for the government to turn over evidence, decide whether classified evidence will be needed, and reach agreement to prevent disclosures of evidence while the defense prepares prepares any pretrial motions, such as to toss out charges or exclude evidence.
GUILTY PLEA
TRIAL
Could take months before a trial would start.
DEFENDANT FOUND
GUILTY
DEFENDANT FOUND
NOT GUILTY
May be appealed
Acquitted of charges
SENTENCING
May be appealed
Source: U.S. Justice Department
THE WASHINGTON POST
