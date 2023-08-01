Coolest day in more than a month came under Tuesday’s supermoon

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Under a supermoon, D.C. enjoyed its coolest day in more than a month on Tuesday, even if it seemed the result of no more than astronomical and meteorological coincidence. After the often sultry and sometimes tempestuous times of July, Tuesday seemed to turn a page, along with the calendar. Our high temperature was 82. Every day last month was at least four degrees warmer. The last time the mercury failed to exceed 82 came on the 28th of June, a month of considerable coolness here.

On Tuesday, our heat index made almost anything seem possible. A sign of what it feels like with humidity factored in, the index read 30 degrees less than at comparable hours in July, 79 rather than 109.

Tuesday brought us clouds, and less sunshine than it might have. But skies seemed clear enough to see the almost full moon set a few minutes after 5 a.m.

At moonset it was only hours from total fullness. It was so at moonrise Tuesday and will be so at moonset Wednesday.

As a “supermoon,” it has become full while at its closest approach of the month to Earth. That can make it seem at least a little bigger and a little brighter.

As it sank below the horizon Tuesday morning, it seemed big, bright and burning orange, almost like a slightly subdued sun.