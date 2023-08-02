Police find no evidence of shots after reported active shooter at U.S. Capitol

Police are searching Senate office buildings after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the U.S. Capitol, but so far officers have found no evidence that a shooting occurred, authorities said Wednesday.

The U.S. Capitol Police posted about the incident shortly before 3 p.m., saying officers were “searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call,” and advising people inside to shelter in place because the report had been about a “possible active shooter.” Staffers could be seen emerging from the Dirksen Senate Office Building with their hands up.