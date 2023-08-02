Police find no evidence of shots after reported active shooter at U.S. Capitol

Police are searching Senate office buildings after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the U.S. Capitol, but so far officers have found no evidence that a shooting occurred, authorities said Wednesday.
“It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” the agency said.
A spokesman for the D.C. fire department said at about 3:15 p.m. that officials were “getting ready to clear the scene” with “nothing found.” Capitol Police said officials would soon brief reporters as the investigation continued.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m— The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023