Local Crime & Public Safety

Police find no evidence of shots after reported active shooter at U.S. Capitol

By
Updated August 2, 2023 at 3:22 p.m. EDT|Published August 2, 2023 at 3:13 p.m. EDT
The U.S. Capitol Building. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Police are searching Senate office buildings after a 911 call reported an active shooter at the U.S. Capitol, but so far officers have found no evidence that a shooting occurred, authorities said Wednesday.

The U.S. Capitol Police posted about the incident shortly before 3 p.m., saying officers were “searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call,” and advising people inside to shelter in place because the report had been about a “possible active shooter.” Staffers could be seen emerging from the Dirksen Senate Office Building with their hands up.

“It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” the agency said.

A spokesman for the D.C. fire department said at about 3:15 p.m. that officials were “getting ready to clear the scene” with “nothing found.” Capitol Police said officials would soon brief reporters as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

