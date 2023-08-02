Going to see Beyoncé at FedEx Field? A guide to getting there and back

Are tickets still available?
Yes, but you’ll pay for them: For Saturday’s performance, Ticketmaster’s “verified resale tickets” include seats in the nosebleed sections for $286 to $500, while floor seats near the stage start at $795. Spots in the standing-room-only Club Renaissance section at midfield go for $1,400 and up.
What time does the concert start?
Ticketmaster says showtime is at 8 p.m., but take that with a grain of salt. When the Renaissance Tour began in Philadelphia a few weeks ago, Beyoncé took the stage around 8:45 p.m.; Time Out reports her Toronto show started at 8:55. On the Beyoncé subreddit, fans who went to recent shows in Detroit and at MetLife Stadium report that the concerts began between 9 and 9:30.
What’s the best way to get to FedEx Field?
Anyone who has been to a Commanders game knows that driving and public transportation have advantages and disadvantages, but both require patience and will probably take longer than you think.
The cheapest way to get to FedEx Field is taking Metro’s Blue and Silver lines to Morgan Boulevard. From there, it’s about a mile walk to the stadium. Crowds slowly ambling down narrow suburban sidewalks, past townhouses and apartments, have become a fixture on fall Sundays. It’s one thing to make the trip in sneakers on your way to a football game. It’s quite different if you’re wearing heels as part of your concert fit. Think carefully about whether your footwear is comfortable enough to walk at least two miles round-trip, in addition to being on your feet all night.
There’s a second problem to consider on Sunday: The last trains leaving Morgan Boulevard toward D.C. depart at 11:27 (Blue Line) and 11:34 (Silver), and Beyoncé might still be performing at that time. If you’ve spent hundreds of dollars on tickets, do you really want to leave the concert early?
If Metro seems too risky (or requires too much walking in boots not meant for such a thing), you might want to spring for a parking pass. Ticketmaster offers parking as a concert “Add-On” for $65, unless you’re arriving in a bus or limo, in which case it’s $100.
Using Uber or Lyft is a potentially expensive option. There’s a dedicated area for drop-offs and pickups in the Red Zone, a tailgating area closest to Gate A. Fares often surge exponentially after concerts, such as Taylor Swift or the Weeknd’s visits to FedEx Field, when thousands of people request cars at the same time. (See this map for information about the Rideshare lot.)
What is the bag policy at FedEx Field?
Concerts and other events at FedEx Field follow the NFL’s bag policy, which means you can bring a clutch (with a wrist strap or shoulder strap) no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches; a clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches; or, for the truly thrifty, a one-gallon clear freezer bag. That’s it. No fanny packs, no backpacks, no large purses — but carrying your wallet and accessories in a Ziploc is cool.
What celebrities might come to see Beyoncé?
The Renaissance Tour has been a star-studded affair, with Oprah and Madonna among the crowd watching at MetLife Stadium last weekend in New Jersey. (In an Instagram Reel, Oprah called the performance “the most extraordinary show I’ve ever seen.”)
Barack and Michelle Obama were the surprise stars at Beyoncé's 2018 On the Run II tour stop at FedEx, especially after the former first couple was pictured dancing in a VIP box. A safer bet this time might be Vice President Harris — Beyoncé endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket before the 2020 election.
The sleeper pick? Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten. When TMZ tweeted in 2019 that then-candidate Pete wanted Phish to play at his presidential inauguration, Chasten replied, “You spelled Beyoncé wrong.”