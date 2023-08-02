Going to see Beyoncé at FedEx Field? A guide to getting there and back

What’s the best way to get to FedEx Field?

Anyone who has been to a Commanders game knows that driving and public transportation have advantages and disadvantages, but both require patience and will probably take longer than you think.

The cheapest way to get to FedEx Field is taking Metro’s Blue and Silver lines to Morgan Boulevard. From there, it’s about a mile walk to the stadium. Crowds slowly ambling down narrow suburban sidewalks, past townhouses and apartments, have become a fixture on fall Sundays. It’s one thing to make the trip in sneakers on your way to a football game. It’s quite different if you’re wearing heels as part of your concert fit. Think carefully about whether your footwear is comfortable enough to walk at least two miles round-trip, in addition to being on your feet all night.

There’s a second problem to consider on Sunday: The last trains leaving Morgan Boulevard toward D.C. depart at 11:27 (Blue Line) and 11:34 (Silver), and Beyoncé might still be performing at that time. If you’ve spent hundreds of dollars on tickets, do you really want to leave the concert early?

If Metro seems too risky (or requires too much walking in boots not meant for such a thing), you might want to spring for a parking pass. Ticketmaster offers parking as a concert “Add-On” for $65, unless you’re arriving in a bus or limo, in which case it’s $100.

