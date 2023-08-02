1 dead, 9 injured in crash involving wrong-way driver on interstate

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A wrong-way driver on the interstate highway caused a multivehicle crash leaving one person dead and nine people injured Tuesday night in Montgomery County, police said. Police said that just before 11:45 p.m., the Rockville Barrack received calls of a white Mercedes SUV traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270, near Rockledge Drive. The driver continued driving in the wrong direction onto the outer loop of I-495, police said.

The Mercedes crashed into a Lexus and Nissan Pathfinder in the area of I-495 at Route 355, police said. Five adults in the Lexus were injured and transported to a hospital, and two adults and three children in the Nissan were injured. Police said the driver of the Nissan, a female, died at the hospital.

Police identified the driver of the Mercedes as 23-year-old Jayleen Hannor of Macon, Ga.

Police did not release any information about the woman who died or other victims, pending notification of next of kin. They said the outer loop of I-495 was closed following the crash, though all lanes had reopened by Wednesday morning.

According to an early investigation, police said that Hannor fled the scene after the crash and was taken into custody shortly after and transported to the Rockville Barrack. Police said the Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Maryland State Police said that Hannor is charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

Police also said that additional charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.