The 23 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Sunday, Aug. 6

U.S. women’s national team viewing parties

The U.S. team’s second-place finish in their group at the women’s World Cup was a double whammy for fans: Not only do the Americans have to play perennial rivals Sweden in the Round of 16, but the match kicks off at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. That start time falls in the middle of D.C.’s enforced break from alcohol sales, which means anyone who ventures out to cheer with fellow fans will have to do it with a cup of coffee or a can of nonalcoholic beer between 4 and 6 a.m. The American Outlaws fan group, known for its chanting and drumming, is in its traditional spot at Astro Beer Hall, and it’s planning to keep fans occupied before the game with a DJ, FIFA games on PlayStation 5, and themed nonalcoholic beverages and food. The bar is open all night. Meanwhile, expect Bloomingdale’s Boundary Stone, which has been showing all U.S. games, to close at its customary 1 a.m. Sunday morning before reopening at 4:30 with a breakfast menu, and rolling straight into brunch after the match. Toro Bar in Columbia Heights, which is opening for every women’s World Cup match, will be open all night. Other confirmed options include As You Are on Barracks Row and Franklin Hall.

DC Craft Bartender’s Guild Rickey Competition at Jack Rose

Washington’s contribution to the international cocktail canon is a beverage that speaks to our city’s sweltering summers. The rickey — a mix of gin or bourbon, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and carbonated water — was created in 1883 by bartender George A. Williamson, and named for lobbyist Col. Joe Rickey. (The colonel preferred bourbon.) The drink, which has been described as “air conditioning in a glass,” was named D.C.’s native cocktail more than a decade ago, and since 2008, local bartenders have offered their own twists on the recipe during the annual Rickey Competition at Jack Rose. Last year’s winner, Andrea Tateosian of Silver Lyan, wowed judges with a refreshing combination involving Fords Gin and roasted pineapple. Find out what eight competitors representing the Fountain Inn, Daru, the Imperial and other cocktail hot spots have come up with when the contest returns Sunday afternoon. Tickets include unlimited tastes of all drinks, as well as hors d’oeuvres and a chance to vote for the Crowd Choice award. 1 to 4 p.m. $45.

Go-Go on the Rooftop: Junkyard Band at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Who knew that the D.C. Public Library would be one of this summer’s hottest music venues? In June, go-go legends Rare Essence drew a capacity crowd to party on the sunny rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, with dozens more watching and dancing in an overflow space on the library’s first floor. The monthly rooftop punk concerts wrapped up last week, and now the library is hosting another outdoor go-go show with Junkyard Band, the much-loved veterans whose 1986 hit “Sardines” was one of the first go-go songs to get attention outside of the D.C. area. Arrive early to secure your spot; DJ Big John winds the crowd up before Junkyard takes the stage. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free.

Wonderland Ballroom 19th Anniversary Party

The Wonderland Ballroom — a destination for late-night DJs, midweek happy hours, first dates, 12th dates, large glasses of Delirium Tremens, Sundress Fests, block parties, opera nights, patio tomfoolery and everything in between — is turning 19 years old this week. Wonderland was the perfect barroom for Columbia Heights’ burgeoning group house scene when it opened, and almost two decades later, while neighborhood options have exploded, it’s still a refuge filled with vintage signs and cheap beer-and-a-shot combos. Join the regulars and friends to raise a shot or two in thanks. 4 p.m. Free.

Bourbon Steak Tiki Throwdown

Bourbon Steak’s elegant bar has been the workplace/playground of some of D.C.’s better bartenders over the years, and a number of alumni are returning to the Four Seasons for a tiki competition to raise money for the nonprofit Worthy Mentoring. Head bartender Engidawork Alebachew competes against some of his predecessors, including Duane Sylvestre and “Tiki Torrence” Swain, on the restaurant’s patio, in a contest decided by audience votes. Tickets include samples of all cocktails as well as tropical hors d’oeuvres. 4 to 7 p.m. $60.

Dungeons & Dragons 0ne-shots at Red Bear

Experienced adventurers and new players alike can join a one-shot (or one-time-only game, as opposed to a lengthy, multisession D&D campaign) at the NoMa brewery. It’s hosted by D.C. Gaymers, and members will be on-site to help players build characters to play against monsters, dragons and magical challenges. Sign-ups end Friday. Games are about three hours long. Noon. Free.

Jollof Festival at the Bullpen

The one-pot West African dish, usually featuring rice, onion, vegetables and meat, has a few different characteristics depending on which country that bowl originates from. Representatives from five nations — Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Senegal — go head to head in a competition to see who makes the best jollof rice, with participants as the judges. 2 to 9 p.m. $35-$50.