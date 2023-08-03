The 23 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, Aug. 3
Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival at Frying Pan Farm Park
If you’re craving old-fashioned agricultural fair vibes, you’ll find them in Herndon this weekend. Fairfax’s 4-H Fair at the historic Frying Pan Farm Park has the Ferris wheel, rides, carnival games and sugary food everyone craves, plus cow and goat shows, horse and dog agility demonstrations, barns full of farm animals to meet and coo over, a “Big Truck Night” on Friday, tractor demos, farming activities, and live entertainment. Open at 10 a.m. Thursday through Sunday; closing times vary. Admission free; carnival rides cost extra. $10 parking fee Saturday and Sunday.
‘Mary Poppins’ at the Library of Congress
“Mary Poppins” was scheduled to be shown during the Library of Congress’s Summer Movies on the Lawn series in 2022, but the night of the screening was a literal washout. Thankfully, the 1964 family classic starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke got a reprieve and was added to this year’s schedule. Bring a picnic basket and a blanket to the library’s southeast lawn, on the corner of Second Street and Independence Avenue SE. Films begin at sundown, but show up early to stake out a spot and get a little exercise: At 6:30 p.m., dance instructor Julissa Cruz teaches basic bachata steps, followed by music from DJ Hercules. 6:30 p.m. Free.
‘Barbarella’ at the Runaway
Prefer something a little edgier than magical nannies and cockney chimney sweeps? The Runaway hosts a screening of “Barbarella,” the campy, sexy 1968 sci-fi film featuring Jane Fonda on an intergalactic mission to track down the creator of a destructive laser ray. While the movie plays, Cinema Hearts — D.C. indie rocker Caroline Weinroth — provides a soundtrack with ’60s garage rock, girl groups and period-appropriate tunes on the original vinyl. 9 p.m. Free.
Friday, Aug. 4
Fantastic Negrito at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage
It’s impossible to pigeonhole Fantastic Negrito: The Oakland-based musician who taught himself to play piano by sneaking into classrooms at the University of California at Berkeley is now known for both blistering rock and his own take on funk and blues. This year, the Grammy-winning artist released an acoustic version of his 2022 album “White Jesus Black Problems.” The set of songs is based on the story of his ancestors, who fell in love as a White indentured servant and an enslaved Black man in Virginia in the 1750s. As part of his summer tour, he’ll take the stage for a free concert at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. While all advance tickets have been claimed, free tickets will be available at the Hall of States Box Office before the performance, beginning at 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Free.
Beyoncé parties
Whether or not you scored tickets to Beyoncé’s two shows at FedEx Field this weekend, her BeyHive ensured parties around the city would celebrate her arrival. Karma Soundstage hosts a dance party devoted to her most recent album, “Renaissance,” where guests can sign up for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show (9 p.m. $25-$30.) At Saint Yves’s Bey-themed celebration, the bar is open between 10 and 11 p.m. (10 p.m. Free.) Those with Saturday tickets can opt for an entire Beyoncé day by starting with a “Renaissance” drag brunch at Lima Twist. The tickets include entry and entertainment — brunch is not included. (Noon. $27.)
National parks free entrance day
In honor of the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides repair and maintenance funding for national parks across the country, all national parks offer free admission on Friday. Many parks in the D.C. region are already free, but consider this an excuse for a spur-of-the-moment day trip to Shenandoah National Park (regular vehicle entry $25-$30) or Harpers Ferry (vehicle entry $15-$20), or, for those who can’t take the whole day, maybe just an afternoon hiking and picnicking at Great Falls (vehicle entry $15-$20). Individual park hours vary; a full list is on the National Park Service website.
Hast du Feuer presents: A Year in Review at 2122 24th Pl. NE
Hast du Feuer has been bringing the fire suggested by its moniker — which means “do you have a light?” in German — to D.C. nightclubs for a year now. To mark the occasion, the electronic dance music collective is throwing a birthday bash that spans three rooms, nine hours and 20 DJs. Out-of-town headliners include RP Boo, an originator of the frenetic style called footwork; Kush Jones, a DJ-producer born and raised in the Bronx with a freewheeling approach; and Chippy Nonstop, a multi-hyphenate and clubland icon. As with all Hast du Feuer shows, D.C. is heavily repped, with Beautiful Swimmers, Black Rave Culture and a live performance from rapper Wifigawd on the bill. 9 p.m. $25-$40.
Reyna Tropical at Comet Ping Pong
Fabiola Reyna is the founder of She Shreds, a magazine turned media company committed to empowering women and gender-nonconforming guitarists that has helped to make the music world more inclusive and accessible. As the leader of Reyna Tropical, the guitarist-singer-songwriter-producer brings that same openhearted approach to the music of the tropical diaspora. Reyna Tropical began as a collaboration with Nectali “Sumohair” Diaz, who tragically died in July 2022, but Reyna has soldiered on as she continues to celebrate what the pair called “Queer Love & Afro-Mexico.” “Music is a way for us to continue to be in collaboration and conversation with our ancestors,” she has said. “He’s my ancestor now. He lives in my intuition.” 10 p.m. $15.
‘Treasures of the DMV’ at Del Ray Artisans Gallery
For their new show, Alexandria’s Del Ray Artisans invited local artists to create paintings, sculptures, collages, photography and multimedia works based on D.C.’s most famous landmarks. That could be the National Mall’s monuments and museums, landscapes from our parks and shores, or architecture from the built environment. See the Washington region through the eyes of artists during the month-long “Treasures of the DMV” exhibit at this gallery in the Del Ray neighborhood, starting with a reception Aug. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring a meet-and-greet with curators and makers. Thursdays through Sundays, though Aug. 26. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 5
MidCity Dog Days Sidewalk Sale
There’s more to deal hunting than Black Friday: This weekend, indie boutiques in one of the city’s best shopping neighborhoods are clearing out summer inventory. The Dog Days Sidewalk Sale turns 14th Street NW into a giant outdoor market, with businesses including home goods stores Miss Pixie’s, Salt & Sundry and GoodWood setting up sidewalk shops alongside local artisans and makers between Logan Circle and U Street. Keep your eye out for raffles and food and drink specials at restaurants along the way. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Fiesta Asia Silver Spring
The Maryland version of the festival that took over Pennsylvania Avenue in May has live performances by dancers, martial artists and musicians, Pan-Asian cuisine options, a cultural parade, and shopping available from local vendors. The celebration takes place outdoors a short walk from the Silver Spring Metro. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
Gogol Bordello After Party at the Green Zone
So you didn’t get tickets for Gogol Bordello’s intimate concert at the Atlantis. You don’t need a ticket stub to attend the after-party at the Green Zone in Adams Morgan, where local DJs Leon City Sounds — veteran purveyors of everything from cumbia to roots reggae — will be joined by Gogol Bordello’s Pedro Erazo for a special vinyl set. Get there early and enjoy a few Middle Eastern cocktails while you groove. 9 p.m. Free.
Water Lantern Festival at National Harbor
As soon as the sky over National Harbor dims, participants in the Water Lantern Festival will launch thousands of glowing lanterns made of wood, rice paper and reusable LED candles into the Potomac River. This magical sight is the big finale for the evening event, which begins with food trucks, music and activities before visitors design and decorate lanterns, adding wishes and personal messages. The ticket price covers the cost of retrieval of all those lanterns from the water — and the organization will clean up floating trash while it’s out there, too. Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Adults $26.98-$42.99; ages 8-14 $12.45-$16.45; children age 7 and younger free.
Sunday, Aug. 6
U.S. women’s national team viewing parties
The U.S. team’s second-place finish in their group at the women’s World Cup was a double whammy for fans: Not only do the Americans have to play perennial rivals Sweden in the Round of 16, but the match kicks off at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. That start time falls in the middle of D.C.’s enforced break from alcohol sales, which means anyone who ventures out to cheer with fellow fans will have to do it with a cup of coffee or a can of nonalcoholic beer between 4 and 6 a.m. The American Outlaws fan group, known for its chanting and drumming, is in its traditional spot at Astro Beer Hall, and it’s planning to keep fans occupied before the game with a DJ, FIFA games on PlayStation 5, and themed nonalcoholic beverages and food. The bar is open all night. Meanwhile, expect Bloomingdale’s Boundary Stone, which has been showing all U.S. games, to close at its customary 1 a.m. Sunday morning before reopening at 4:30 with a breakfast menu, and rolling straight into brunch after the match. Toro Bar in Columbia Heights, which is opening for every women’s World Cup match, will be open all night. Other confirmed options include As You Are on Barracks Row and Franklin Hall.
DC Craft Bartender’s Guild Rickey Competition at Jack Rose
Washington’s contribution to the international cocktail canon is a beverage that speaks to our city’s sweltering summers. The rickey — a mix of gin or bourbon, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and carbonated water — was created in 1883 by bartender George A. Williamson, and named for lobbyist Col. Joe Rickey. (The colonel preferred bourbon.) The drink, which has been described as “air conditioning in a glass,” was named D.C.’s native cocktail more than a decade ago, and since 2008, local bartenders have offered their own twists on the recipe during the annual Rickey Competition at Jack Rose. Last year’s winner, Andrea Tateosian of Silver Lyan, wowed judges with a refreshing combination involving Fords Gin and roasted pineapple. Find out what eight competitors representing the Fountain Inn, Daru, the Imperial and other cocktail hot spots have come up with when the contest returns Sunday afternoon. Tickets include unlimited tastes of all drinks, as well as hors d’oeuvres and a chance to vote for the Crowd Choice award. 1 to 4 p.m. $45.
Go-Go on the Rooftop: Junkyard Band at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
Who knew that the D.C. Public Library would be one of this summer’s hottest music venues? In June, go-go legends Rare Essence drew a capacity crowd to party on the sunny rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, with dozens more watching and dancing in an overflow space on the library’s first floor. The monthly rooftop punk concerts wrapped up last week, and now the library is hosting another outdoor go-go show with Junkyard Band, the much-loved veterans whose 1986 hit “Sardines” was one of the first go-go songs to get attention outside of the D.C. area. Arrive early to secure your spot; DJ Big John winds the crowd up before Junkyard takes the stage. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free.
Wonderland Ballroom 19th Anniversary Party
The Wonderland Ballroom — a destination for late-night DJs, midweek happy hours, first dates, 12th dates, large glasses of Delirium Tremens, Sundress Fests, block parties, opera nights, patio tomfoolery and everything in between — is turning 19 years old this week. Wonderland was the perfect barroom for Columbia Heights’ burgeoning group house scene when it opened, and almost two decades later, while neighborhood options have exploded, it’s still a refuge filled with vintage signs and cheap beer-and-a-shot combos. Join the regulars and friends to raise a shot or two in thanks. 4 p.m. Free.
Bourbon Steak Tiki Throwdown
Bourbon Steak’s elegant bar has been the workplace/playground of some of D.C.’s better bartenders over the years, and a number of alumni are returning to the Four Seasons for a tiki competition to raise money for the nonprofit Worthy Mentoring. Head bartender Engidawork Alebachew competes against some of his predecessors, including Duane Sylvestre and “Tiki Torrence” Swain, on the restaurant’s patio, in a contest decided by audience votes. Tickets include samples of all cocktails as well as tropical hors d’oeuvres. 4 to 7 p.m. $60.
Dungeons & Dragons 0ne-shots at Red Bear
Experienced adventurers and new players alike can join a one-shot (or one-time-only game, as opposed to a lengthy, multisession D&D campaign) at the NoMa brewery. It’s hosted by D.C. Gaymers, and members will be on-site to help players build characters to play against monsters, dragons and magical challenges. Sign-ups end Friday. Games are about three hours long. Noon. Free.
Jollof Festival at the Bullpen
The one-pot West African dish, usually featuring rice, onion, vegetables and meat, has a few different characteristics depending on which country that bowl originates from. Representatives from five nations — Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Senegal — go head to head in a competition to see who makes the best jollof rice, with participants as the judges. 2 to 9 p.m. $35-$50.
Monday, Aug. 7
Think P!nk at Royal Sands Social Club
Beyoncé’s not the only artist filling a stadium this week: Pink brings her “Summer Carnival” tour to Nationals Park on Monday, and Royal Sands Social Club — just across N Street from the park — wants to “get the party started” with preconcert drink specials, including the Pink Paradise (a vodka and pink lemonade cocktail with edible pink glitter, $12) and a frozen strawberry orange daiquiri ($15). Showtime is 6:30 p.m., but the drinks start at 3 p.m. Free.
Sweeping Promises at Songbyrd
Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug, two veterans of Boston’s DIY scene, accidentally captured the moment when they teamed up as Sweeping Promises. Recorded before the pandemic but released in August 2020, the pair’s debut album, “Hunger for a Way Out” — which they created in a disused, concrete laboratory, recorded with a single microphone and mixed in mono — gave their lo-fi, girl-group-ready post-punk an immediacy and claustrophobia befitting lockdowns. The pair have since decamped to Lawrence, Kan., but kept their sound intact on “Good Living Is Coming for You,” an album with a title that can be read as a promise or a threat. 8 p.m. $18-$20.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
James McBride at Sixth and I
The author of the popular 1995 memoir “The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to his White Mother” discusses his new book, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” a novel about a crime in a predominantly Black and Jewish immigrant town. The talk is moderated by Jason Reynolds, author of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” (with Ibram X. Kendi). 7 p.m. $18 ticket; $35 ticket and signed book.