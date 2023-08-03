D.C. Health focused on childhood vaccinations as the school year looms

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vaccination rates dipped during the coronavirus pandemic as many families avoided medical settings and have not yet rebounded, prompting the District to expand vaccine clinics and make it easier to submit forms. Children must be current on shots to attend schools in D.C., a long-standing but historically loosely enforced rule that officials on Thursday said they would work with families to achieve.

“Routine vaccinations are of course a requirement for school, but that is not their only importance. They are really to keep your child safe wherever they go. So they are meant for their life,” Ayanna Bennett, acting director of the D.C. Health Department said at a news conference outside Anacostia High School, which officials said has among the highest compliance rates of all public schools in the District.

School and health department officials this year adopted more stringent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements that saw their compliance rate dip year-over-year, from 72 percent last summer to 68 percent under the new rules. But officials on Thursday said a push on shots resulted in higher numbers of children with up-to-date vaccinations for illnesses such as measles, mumps and rubella and hepatitis B.

The coronavirus vaccine is not required for school-age students, but Ana Caskin, medical director of school-based health centers at MedStar Medical Group, said many families are embracing the choice.

“I think families or individuals feel a little bit of pressure when they’re told that it’s a requirement as opposed to a choice. So we’re finding a lot of families are opting into the coronavirus vaccine in particular,” she said.

There also can be confusion about when vaccines are needed, especially when it comes to shots administered in a series.

“It’s as easy as a birthday,” Caskin said. “So last year when your child was 10, they were caught up, and now they’re 11 and they’re due for several vaccine doses … It’s complicated, and we understand the frustration around thinking your child’s up to date.”

Officials said the best way to stay up to date with vaccinations is through well visits with children’s pediatrician, but they acknowledged that’s not possible for everyone. Children over 4 can get vaccinated at clinics at any school-based clinic, even if they are not enrolled at that school, and at mobile units at recreation centers. (A calendar can be found at pedsvax.dc.gov.)

If parents cannot schedule a well visit check up, MedStar, Children’s National and Safeway will open vaccine appointments, and the health department will hold a virtual town hall from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lewis D. Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, stressed that no child will be turned away when they start school and said the District will work with parents to get children vaccinated by late fall or early winter, depending on their enrollment date.

“While you may have ended last year in compliance, this year starts; we’re actually starting all over. So this is really a clean slate and will continue to help families who are not in compliance,” he said.

Officials this year are rolling out a new service allowing medical providers to send students’ Universal Health Certificate to schools and the health department electronically, instead of requiring parents to submit a paper copy of the document.

“The barrier of having the parent have anything to do beyond scheduling the appointment and showing up to it is what we’re trying to eliminate,” Bennett said.