D.C. records five homicides in the first three days of August

Five people were fatally shot in D.C. in the first three days of August, including two in separate shootings on the same city block, pushing the number of homicides this year in the District to 150. The two shootings on Forrester Street SW in the Bellevue neighborhood occurred nine residences apart. One woman who lives nearby said she far too often encounters a crime scene when she comes home from work as a line cook at a downtown sports venue.

“I’m trying to move, I don’t fee safe around here,” said the 39-year-old woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. She said her mother also lives on the block, and one of this week’s victims was found dead in the mother’s backyard.

“I’m just trying to get away from it,” the woman said.

Police declined to comment on whether the shootings on Tuesday and Thursday might be related.

If the current pace continues, D.C. could end the year with the most killings in two decades. Violent crime in the District is up 37 percent compared with the same period last year, fueled by spikes in homicides and robberies.

The fatal shootings so far this month have affected nearly every quadrant of the city and included neighborhoods from Mount Pleasant in Northwest to Bellevue in Southwest, near the city’s southernmost point. Police have not commented on possible motives and no arrests have been made in any of this month’s killings.

The continued violence presents a challenge for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), whose newly hired police chief, Pamela A. Smith, is just getting started. Permanent leaders are still being sought for two offices central to the crime-fighting mission: the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Smith, who started July 17 and is acting chief pending confirmation by the D.C. Council, has told residents her team is working on a crime plan that will include repositioning officers to areas where violence is occurring, hoping to prevent the violence before it starts. The department’s staffing is at a half-century low.

At a recent community meeting, Smith told residents that she wants more people to get involved in helping discourage criminal activity, and she encouraged them to join her at crime scenes.

“I need you to be present when we’re standing in front of those cameras,” Smith told the group in Ward 8. “I need you to be present letting the world know you’re going to take back your community.”

Smith, speaking of violence, added: “This has to stop.”

Authorities in D.C. have attributed the crime surge to a proliferation of guns being used to settle often-petty disputes. The mayor has pushed through a bill to increase consequences for some criminals and to make it easier for judges to detain defendants before trial. She has said she hopes that can lead to change.

Meanwhile, violent crime is falling in other cities, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago, according to statistics posted on those departments’ websites.

Baltimore, which has recorded more than 300 killings each year since the Freddie Gray riots in 2015, had 160 homicides as of Thursday morning, down about 23 percent from this time last year.

In D.C., the killings have continued at an alarming pace. The city reached its 100th homicide on June 6, the earliest in two decades. Bowser called it a “grim milestone.” There were 28 killings in July, nearly one a day.

The first fatal shooting this month came just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday when Diallo Wright, 23, was killed in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW, along the border of Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights.

Later that day, police said Darnell Gibson, 26, was fatally shot in front of a residence in the first block of Forrester Street SW, in Bellevue. A police report says Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the 10:30 p.m. shooting.

The report says he had been shot in front of the building in which he lived. Police said it appears Gibson was shot during an argument, but no other details were provided, and no arrest was made.

On Wednesday, police said Trevon Tillman, 31, was fatally shot shortly before 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Jay Street NE, in the Mayfair community near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens.

At 7:35 p.m. that same night, police said Richard Silver, 40, of Northeast, was shot about 7:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of 2nd Street NE, near where he lived in the Edgewood neighborhood. He died at a hospital.

Early Thursday, police returned to the unit block of Forrester Street SW for another shooting. Police said they found Ebone Lavender, 42, in the back of a residence, pronounced dead from gunshot wounds. Public records show an address for her on that same block.

Efforts to reach family members of three of the victims were not successful on Thursday. Relatives of Silver and Lavender declined to comment.