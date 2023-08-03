Help wanted in D.C.: How to finance a new stadium?

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. has forged ahead with pursuing a “sports study” that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s administration says could help the District weigh its options for financing a new stadium at RFK, while also identifying the needs of pro sports teams who already play in the city and want to see upgrades at their arenas.

The mayor’s planning and economic development arm solicited bids for the study in a request for proposals Thursday, offering a detailed look at the types of financing ideas the Bowser administration is interested in exploring — including whether public financing for a new RFK football stadium would be feasible.

“We know how important sports are to our city and particularly for DC’s Comeback, and we are focused on exploring creative strategies to support our sports teams and their needs,” Bowser (D) said in a statement. “We’re looking for an outstanding and innovative partner that will work with our DMPED Sports Team and provide recommendations that are tailored to our city’s unique needs and sports landscape.”

The forthcoming sports study lays the groundwork for what will likely be a robust debate in the coming months over the merits of a potential new stadium at RFK — and to what extent the city should rely on public financing to help build it. The dialogue mirrors conversations from nearly two decades ago, when lawmakers and civic advocates considered whether to use taxpayer funds to construct what is now known as Nationals Park.

But in this case D.C. must also compete with Virginia and Maryland, where officials are developing their own proposals to try to lure the Commanders to their state as the team seeks a new home among the three jurisdictions. For D.C., the potential of a new RFK stadium only became possible after Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) introduced legislation that would extend and modify D.C.'s lease with the federal government on RFK — which would finally allow D.C. to redevelop the site, including into a football stadium if the city wants.

Still, the bill needs to wind through and pass Congress before any plans can go forward. Further complicating the RFK debate, the city’s existing sports franchises, including Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Capitals and Wizards, have their own financial requests for upgrades at their existing arenas.

At a news conference at Nationals Park last week, Bowser pledged commitment to all the city’s sports teams and announced new staff in her administration dedicated to coordinating with the Washington teams and evaluating their needs. At the same time, she celebrated the federal RFK legislation, hoping it would move expeditiously so D.C. can get to work on re-envisioning RFK.

Bowser wants to turn it into a new Commanders home. The D.C. Council is split — especially on the idea of using public funds, which six of 11 members who answered questions from The Washington Post said they opposed last week. The others did not stake clear positions on the question. Bowser and some council members who were open to turning RFK into a stadium — including Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large) and Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) — said they wanted to wait to see the outcome of this study before making any judgments about how a new stadium could be financed.

The study will be quick-turnaround, with final reports due within six to eight weeks once the contract is awarded. “You know I don’t like studies that take a long time,” Bowser said last week, promising the city would get it done in a “reasonable period of time.”

The study has two main objectives. In the first phase, the contractor will produce a report that recommends “potential financing structures to support new stadiums or stadium rehabilitation,” as well as maintenance and upgrades needs at other existing arenas. That report, due six weeks after the contract is awarded, will look at RFK Stadium and upgrade needs at Capital One Arena, Nationals Park, Audi Field and Carter Barron.

The contractor will be expected to offer some comparative analysis looking at the financing structures other cities have used to build new stadiums — including “what have typical deal structures looked like in terms of public, private and league financing, and what investment was required from [team] ownership.” Among other questions, the report will also look at various types of revenue-sharing agreements in stadium finance deals, as well as the economic impact of government tax subsidies or incentives “in terms of attracting investment, stimulating growth, and generating tax revenues.”

In a second report due eight weeks after the contract award, the study will examine the economic impact of sports arenas on surrounding communities, measuring job creation, tourism and local business opportunities. This report will also look at “the potential impact of teams relocating to and from the District” — and the economic impact in cities that recently lost a major sports team.

“What we’ve seen around stadiums and arenas in our city has been nothing short of transformational,” Bowser said at Nationals Park last week. “We saw it when [then-team owner] Abe Pollin decided to move the Bullets-now-Wizards from the suburbs to downtown — where they belong,” she added, and to a keen listener, she appeared to be telling the basketball team to stay there.

Executives from Monumental and the Nationals have met with city government leaders in recent months to discuss their requests for upgrades at their arenas, which range from addressing deferred maintenance at Capital One Arena to a new scoreboard at Nationals Park — improvements that D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D) has characterized as “costly.”

Raising the stakes further: Monumental executives have talked to government officials in Virginia about possibly relocating the Capitals and Wizards near Amazon’s new HQ2, citing, in part, the condition of their arena, as The Post previously reported. The requirements that the study also weigh the potential economic impact of sports teams leaving the city appears to be examining this possibility.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who for years has been the most vocal city lawmaker against building a new stadium at the RFK site, has pointed to the needs of the other sports teams as part of the reason for his opposition. In an op-ed this week, he said, the city should focus on supporting the franchises that are already in the city, particularly at Capital One Arena, which sits in the heart of Gallery Place and hosts hundreds of events and games per year.

He argued that the stadium is a crucial economic driver for downtown — an area of the city government leaders have struggled to return to its pre-pandemic form. “It’s clear that the venue hosting two sports teams playing three to four games a week throughout the fall, winter and spring is a far more effective economic engine than an NFL team that plays eight home games per year and only for six months,” Allen wrote. “Compare Gallery Place with Landover, Md., if you think otherwise.”

In describing her vision for RFK, which would only become possible as long as Comer and Norton’s legislation passes Congress, Bowser has said she wants it to be a mixed-use site that includes restaurants and retail, affordable housing and recreational space — not only a football stadium. “We don’t want a lot of asphalt parking and only one use,” she told 106.7 the Fan on the “Sports Junkies” morning show July 28.