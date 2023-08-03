S.C. man charged with murder of family member in Pr. George’s

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A 37-year-old South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a family member in Prince George’s County on Saturday, police said. Edward Gary, of Winnsboro, S.C., was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the fatal shooting of Isaac Jenkins, 43, also of Winnsboro, in the Capitol Heights area, police said. He is also charged with attempted murder of another family member who survived the shooting, according to charging documents.

Gary is in custody in South Carolina and awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, police said.

About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, police said, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive and found Jenkins outside suffering from gunshot wounds outside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman had also been shot, police said. She was taken to a hospital, and her injuries were not considered life-threatening, they said.

Police said that an initial investigation showed that the victims were shot during a dispute. According to charging documents, Gary took a handgun from the trunk of a vehicle and fired toward Jenkins and the woman. He then stole a car and fled, the documents said.

Investigators collected nine fired cartridge casings and one unfired bullet at the scene, according to the charging documents.

It was not immediately clear whether Gary has an attorney. Efforts to reach relatives of Jenkins were unsuccessful Thursday evening.