Montpelier museum honors enslaved community at James Madison’s plantation

This weekend, James Madison’s Montpelier estate will kick off a multiyear project to pay tribute to the nearly 300 enslaved people who lived and died there — the culmination of sometimes tense negotiations between the Virginia museum’s foundation and descendants of that enslaved community over how those stories would be shared.

The Saturday event, called “We the People: a Summer Celebration,” will feature panel discussions, cultural exhibits and other celebrations at the site of a once-unmarked burial ground for the men, women and children enslaved by Madison, the nation’s fourth president, who is known as “the father of the Constitution.”

The museum is also planning to construct a memorial to those people with nearly $5.8 million awarded by the Mellon Foundation this year — part of an ongoing reckoning over race in the country that includes President Biden’s naming of a national monument to honor Emmett Till and his mother and, in Virginia, the removal of Confederate monuments and street names.

“This is a story for America,” the Rev. Larry Walker Sr., president of the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC), said about the tribute at Montpelier, noting that the site is known as the home of the Constitution. “It’s an opportunity for us to say to America that there were a lot of people that contributed to make this country great.”

The discussions around the memorial began shortly after the burial ground for the plantation’s enslaved people was discovered in 2018, which grew more charged following George Floyd’s 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

Descendants of the enslaved community at Montpelier had been pushing for equal representation on the museum’s board for years, leading the Montpelier Foundation, which manages the plantation site, to integrate Black history into the signage at the estate and to erect ghost structures of cabins where enslaved people lived.

Tensions around those discussions increased after Floyd’s murder, when the museum’s board refused to sign a joint statement with the MDC in support of anti-racism protests around the country that year.

In 2021, the MDC and the foundation reached an agreement giving the descendants the right to nominate at least half of the members of the board that governs the plantation, which then fell apart over disagreements over how that process would take place.

The two sides again came together last spring, said Hasan Kwame Jeffries, the foundation’s chair.

“It was a rocky road to get there,” he said. “We’ve been proceeding forward as equal partners in governance over everything that happens at Montpelier.”

Now both parties said they are focused on enhancing the stories of enslaved people at the site.

Montpelier researchers had for years been collecting letters and other documents that mentioned the names of enslaved people at the plantation and recorded them in an internal database, according to the museum’s website.

After Floyd’s death, a Twitter user asked Montpelier officials if the museum was taking more tangible steps to highlight the stories of its enslaved community, a challenge that prompted the creation of an online “Naming Project” that shares the names of every known enslaved person at the plantation and, if details are available, what their roles were.

When it is finished, the physical memorial will incorporate those details, Walker said.

The stories include that of Sukey, who was handmaiden to Dolley Madison at the plantation and lived at the White House when Madison was president.

Sukey’s descendant, Rashida Kirton, who has researched Sukey’s story, said she draws on her great-grandmother’s resilience as an enslaved person.

“Her story lives within me,” said Kirton, who lives in the Atlanta area, where she owns a bookkeeping and accounting business. “I owe her a great debt of gratitude for every opportunity that I have been blessed with, for the education that she was denied, for the freedom to pursue my dreams without the shackles of oppression today.”