This week’s indictment of former president Donald Trump is big for Washington, but especially huge for Washingtonians. In Florida or New York, indictments may have delighted the anti-Trump crowd. But here in D.C., we felt the alleged crimes, deeply. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It’s a visceral memory for people like Pete Tracey, 63, whose profane scream that day in January spoke for most of D.C.

“Get out of town! (Blanking) treasonous pieces of (blank)!” the bespectacled lawyer yelled from his wrought iron townhouse porch on Jan. 6, 2021, at the protesters carrying Trump flags down Truxton Circle in Northwest Washington.

“I know! They really destroying our city!” Shawntia Humphries yelled back in agreement, in an exchange that was recorded by the Norwegian journalist Veronica Westhrin and her film crew, who happened to be on the block when Tracey reached his boiling point.

The exchange went viral as Humphries and Tracey gave voice to what many Washingtonians were thinking. The pair became friends. And as Trump was slated for his initial appearance Thursday, they both felt apprehension, relief and hope that the gravity of that day in 2021 will be fully acknowledged.

“This was the indictment that had to happen,” Tracey said in an interview, “in order to restore faith in the rule of law.”

Humphries said that all the attention back on Trump is unsettling her this week. “Now all his comrades are back in D.C. and it feels like January 6 all over again,” she said in a text. “I just hope they learn their lesson.”

The insurrection attempt on Jan. 6 was both a real and existential threat to American democracy. It was “a large and angry crowd — including many individuals whom the Defendant had deceived into believing the Vice President could and might change the election results — violently attacked the Capitol and halted the proceeding,” according to the indictment.

But while those watching news footage on television might have been shocked by seeing the symbol of our democracy breached, for those of us who live in the nation’s capital, who sleep and send our kids to school and pay our utilities here in D.C., this hit us at home.

“I think all of us are probably both being triggered a little bit,” said D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who lives five blocks from the Capitol building and represents the neighborhood surrounding it, “and there’s also a feeling like yesss, something’s actually going to happen with this.”

We smelled the smoke, heard the roar of trucks and the shrieks of sirens, sheltered in place and kept the kids inside, then lived with tall fences and razor wire in our Capitol Hill neighborhood for months after. We lived as if any alley could contain a pipe bomb. For months, out-of-state license plates, common in the neighborhood, drew second glances.

It was, to be honest, unimaginable — even for a city, and the Capitol Hill neighborhood in particular, that knows that protest, action and crowds come with the territory.

When Trump supporters began standing nightly vigil outside the D.C. jail a year ago while the city watched insurrectionists wend their way through the justice system, neighbors accepted them.

They chant and sing, they take phone calls from inmates and even Trump occasionally and broadcast them over speakers. They videotape the neighbors daily, live-streaming their interactions as the kids go in backyard blowup pools and parents get groceries inside.

“At least they end it every night at about 8:30 or 9,” shrugged one resident.

“They were pretty loud when they found out about the indictment,” said Catrice Barnes, 38, as she mowed her little patch of lawn. “But we want to keep the peace with them.”

There has been a steady stream of convictions and sentences of the people who broke the law at the Capitol that day. Federal judges have been hearing stories of butcher coats, bear spray and arsenals as well as details about the broken bones, months of physical therapy and PTSD suffered by the police officers who were bludgeoned, speared, stabbed and sprayed.

Meanwhile, Trump was being indicted over money troubles in New York and documents at Mar-a-Lago, all while bouncing around America on the campaign trail again.

And D.C. waited, waited for justice.

“All I have wanted from Day One is accountability and justice for the law enforcement men and women who fought bravely on January 6th. As we get closer to the proverbial finish line, I can only reflect on how long this fight has been,” Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said in a statement shared by his attorney Mark Zaid this week.

Michael Fanone, one of the most outspoken Capitol Police officers injured was a little more blunt when he talked about it on NBC News.

“When I heard confirmation of the indictment, I couldn’t help but feel incredibly proud to be an American,” Fanone said. “The same way I did when President Obama announced that our military had killed [Osama] bin Laden.”

Supporters of Trump have been quick to argue that Deep Blue D.C. isn’t a fair place for him to stand trial. But it’s only fitting that he should face the consequences of his actions in the city that endured them.