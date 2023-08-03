Virginians to miss tax-free school shopping as budget impasse drags on

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — So, uh, about that Virginia back-to-school sales tax holiday that usually hits around this time in August … It’s not happening. Not yet, maybe not at all. Lawmakers apparently forgot about it. With the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) tussling over billions of dollars and hundreds of amendments to the state budget in the legislative session that ended Feb. 25, renewing the sales tax break didn’t make it into the conversation.

“It was just an oversight. Nobody put in the bill,” said Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), co-chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

“I’m not putting a finger on anybody, I’m saying it was a total oversight by everybody,” said Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

The Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-controlled Senate are still at loggerheads over amendments to the state budget for the fiscal year that started July 1. Senate budget negotiators are working this week on a possible new proposal to send to the House, but the school sales tax holiday is not part of that plan or previous offers from the House.

And it’s getting late. A similar tax break in Maryland runs from Aug. 13-19, offering relief from the state’s 6 percent sales tax on certain clothing and shoes priced $100 or less and on the first $40 of the price of a backpack.

In Virginia, every year since 2015, the General Assembly has given folks a break on sales tax for back-to-school supplies and clothing for three days beginning on the first Friday in August. With summer still in full swing, it’s a little pick-me-up for harried parents and a stark reminder for kids that school is a few weeks away.

But the original bill that created the break expired on July 1, 2022. Last year, the General Assembly passed a one-year extension. No one introduced a replacement in this year’s session.

“It just didn’t come up,” Howell said. “We were rushing through literally hundreds of bills in a very short period of time, and we were focusing on ones that actually existed, not the ones that didn’t.”

Asked whether Youngkin could have included the break as a budget amendment, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office faulted the Democratic-led Senate for not reaching a deal on the spending plan.

“The uncertain status of the sales tax holiday impacts parents, students and families until a budget is finalized,” spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said via text message. “Virginians deserve a budget that funds critical priorities, provides tax cuts and a sales tax holiday.”

With the state running a surplus of at least $3.6 billion — with a recent estimate of as much as $5.1 billion — Youngkin had proposed a package of tax cuts including a break in the corporate tax rate, an increase in the standard deduction for personal income tax and trimming the top tax bracket.

Those and other proposed tax reductions would cost about $1 billion a year, on top of $4 billion in tax cuts the General Assembly approved last year. Youngkin also proposed increased spending on mental health services as well as bonuses for teachers and state employees, among other increases.

Senate Democrats — and at least one Republican — have balked at building in a reduction in revenue that would carry on year after year. Instead, they proposed spending a similar amount for a one-time rebate for taxpayers. In addition, the Senate has proposed much bigger increases in spending on priorities such as education and mental health, including additional raises for teachers.

Because Virginia operates under a two-year spending plan, the lack of agreement doesn’t imperil the budget. State agencies are simply operating under the second year of the budget that was adopted in 2022. But the impasse creates uncertainty in terms of possible increases for the rest of the year — especially for school systems around the state, which have had to pass their own budgets without knowing what kind of changes to expect from the state.

Stalemates during the second year of the budget process have become increasingly common as the General Assembly wrestles with sharper partisan divides, but this is shaping up as the most drawn-out process in many years. The record belongs to 2001, when lawmakers never did reach agreement on budget amendments as then-governor James S. Gilmore III (R) pushed for steep spending cuts to pay for his plan to repeal the car tax.

And that was an intraparty fight — the General Assembly was controlled by Gilmore’s fellow Republicans.

This year’s squabble is aggravated by the fact that all 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election Nov. 7, with new political boundaries that will lead to historic turnover in the legislature. Youngkin has pledged to pour vast amounts of money into winning control for the GOP; his will-he-or-won’t-he flirtation with running for president just pumps more heat into the political climate.

While Youngkin has repeatedly scolded Democrats for blocking his tax cuts, he has also resisted calling a special session of the General Assembly to try to force their hand. He gets political mileage out of calling them obstructionists, and Democrats seem to be resolved not to give Youngkin a victory.

Even so, Howell and Knight said in separate interviews that some kind of budget deal is still possible. Howell said Senate lawmakers will confer again next week. “We will definitely have a counter proposal, but whether we can come to agreement [with the House] is still unclear,” she said.

But she is not optimistic about the school sales tax holiday. “Not for this year,” Howell said. “Hopefully next year.” Though she added that she won’t be in office to see it; Howell is not seeking reelection.