Need an escape? These 5 beaches are only about an hour from D.C.

“Nature Park,” not “Beach,” is highlighted in the name of this park, which is your first clue that this is one of the more rustic waterfront options in Anne Arundel County. The official website plays up the five miles of hiking trails, ponds for fishing and a car-top boat launch, not the long stretch of sandy shoreline protected by breakwaters and jetties.

Beverly Triton’s beach isn’t huge — in some stretches, there’s barely 20 feet of sand between the waterline and grassy dunes or forest line. But there’s plenty of space to set up your towels, as well as an umbrella or small canopy, and read a book while looking across the bay toward Kent Island or beyond.

Kids are going to be the ones doing the swimming here: The water doesn’t get much more than a foot or two feet deep, making it easy for adults to wade out to the breakwaters, but not much else. Waves are small and gentle.

If you haven’t been to Beverly Triton in a few years, you’re in for a surprise: A new parking lot with a gatehouse is in place, and an area with picnic tables overlooks the water. Restrooms near the beach are under construction; for now, there are portable toilets at the parking lot and near the beach entrance. (On a recent visit, the water pumps and outdoor showers weren’t working, so we couldn’t rinse off before getting back in the car.) There’s no concession stand, so bring your own water and snacks.

Beverly Triton gets extremely popular on weekends, as does its more refined neighbor Mayo Beach Park, another county-run waterfront park a few minutes away. To prevent overcrowding, passes are required for entry on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday weekends. The passes become available the preceding Monday — 200 for Beverly Triton, 275 at Mayo — and are good for the whole day, with no limits on what time visitors enter or how long they stay. That’s a relief, because you’ll want to stay as long as possible.

1202 Triton Beach Rd., Edgewater. aacounty.org. Free. No reservations needed on weekdays; passes from yourpassnow.com required on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.