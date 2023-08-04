Need an escape? These 5 beaches are only about an hour from D.C.

Beverly Triton Nature Park
“Nature Park,” not “Beach,” is highlighted in the name of this park, which is your first clue that this is one of the more rustic waterfront options in Anne Arundel County. The official website plays up the five miles of hiking trails, ponds for fishing and a car-top boat launch, not the long stretch of sandy shoreline protected by breakwaters and jetties.
Beverly Triton’s beach isn’t huge — in some stretches, there’s barely 20 feet of sand between the waterline and grassy dunes or forest line. But there’s plenty of space to set up your towels, as well as an umbrella or small canopy, and read a book while looking across the bay toward Kent Island or beyond.
Kids are going to be the ones doing the swimming here: The water doesn’t get much more than a foot or two feet deep, making it easy for adults to wade out to the breakwaters, but not much else. Waves are small and gentle.
If you haven’t been to Beverly Triton in a few years, you’re in for a surprise: A new parking lot with a gatehouse is in place, and an area with picnic tables overlooks the water. Restrooms near the beach are under construction; for now, there are portable toilets at the parking lot and near the beach entrance. (On a recent visit, the water pumps and outdoor showers weren’t working, so we couldn’t rinse off before getting back in the car.) There’s no concession stand, so bring your own water and snacks.
Beverly Triton gets extremely popular on weekends, as does its more refined neighbor Mayo Beach Park, another county-run waterfront park a few minutes away. To prevent overcrowding, passes are required for entry on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday weekends. The passes become available the preceding Monday — 200 for Beverly Triton, 275 at Mayo — and are good for the whole day, with no limits on what time visitors enter or how long they stay. That’s a relief, because you’ll want to stay as long as possible.
1202 Triton Beach Rd., Edgewater. aacounty.org. Free. No reservations needed on weekdays; passes from yourpassnow.com required on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.
Calvert Cliffs State Park
Let’s be honest: Most people drawn to the sandy beaches of Calvert Cliffs State Park are thinking less about working on their tans than about discovering ancient fossils. On Christmas Day, a 9-year-old discovered a five-inch-long, 15-million-year-old megalodon tooth in shallow water. You might not get that lucky, but the rustic beach, a quarter-mile-long strand lying in the shadow of the tall, stratified cliffs that give the area its name, is studded with smaller teeth and other finds. You can try to read here while listening to the sounds of lapping waves, but you might find yourself distracted by all the objects hiding in the sand.
Be warned that this isn’t the easiest beach to access, as it requires a hike of almost two miles from the parking lot, though a boardwalk does pass through the scenic marsh. (The park office offers disabled access through the state’s Access for All program with advance notice.) Beyond the fossils — sorry, beach — there are 13 miles of hiking trails, a playground and fishing ponds.
Calvert Cliffs is a popular family destination, especially on weekends, and can hit capacity. Check twitter.com/MDStateParks for updates on whether parks across the state have closed to newcomers — and when they reopen, too. If Calvert Cliffs is full, consider driving five miles north to Flag Ponds Nature Park, which has a larger beach, a nature center and hiking trails with observation platforms. However, admission is $15 per car for non-county residents, more than twice the cost of Calvert Cliffs.
10540 H.G. Trueman Rd., Lusby. dnr.maryland.gov. $5 per vehicle; $7 for out-of-state residents.
Fort Smallwood Park
Its location on a peninsula just south of Baltimore’s harbor, where the Patapsco River flows into the Chesapeake Bay, made Fort Smallwood the ideal place for gun batteries defending Maryland’s largest city. And when its military use was exhausted, the fort’s location made it the perfect place for swimming and fishing.
The 90-acre park can be roughly divided into two parts. On one side, near the remnants of the fortifications, are crescent-shaped swimming beaches separated by small jetties. The water is shallow, perfect for kids and floats. The beaches closest to the parking lot fill up fast with wagons and oversize umbrellas; keep walking down the path that runs behind the beaches until you find an area with more room to spread out. Take note: The farthest of the beaches is the only one where dogs can join their owners for a splash in the bay.
When you’re done sunning and splashing, there’s a large recreational area with a playground, pavilion and 380-foot fishing pier extending over the Patapsco, with views of the Key Bridge and the Baltimore skyline beyond.
9500 Fort Smallwood Rd., Pasadena. aacounty.org. $6 entry fee per car.
Sandy Point State Park
One of the advantages of going to beaches on the western side of the Chesapeake Bay is that you can usually get to them without encountering the bumper-to-bumper beach traffic on Route 50 as you approach the Bay Bridge. Sadly, you can’t avoid the weekend traffic when going to Sandy Point State Park, which sits just north of the foot of the bridge. Still, as you inch forward toward the exit for Oceanic Drive, just remind yourself that you’re not far away from spreading your blanket by the water, while the poor saps in the car next to you will be spending another few hours on the way to Ocean City or Rehoboth.
Sandy Point is one of the best-known beaches on the Western Shore, thanks to roughly one mile of sand facing the Chesapeake Bay. There are designated swimming areas, with lifeguards on duty from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Ball games are permitted at the beach, though not in “crowded areas,” and families are allowed to set up small, open-sided sunshades. Also, in contrast to smaller beach areas, Sandy Point offers a bathhouse with showers, plus concession stands. All this makes Sandy Point very popular and crowded on weekends — the stretch near the parking lot and Bayside Grill tends to fill up fast, so move toward the fishing piers or the “East Beach” closer to the lighthouse if you want more room.
An important, yet seasonal point: The bay (and, by extension, Sandy Point) also becomes popular with jellyfish as the water warms in late summer. Check the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast to see the chances of encountering jellyfish in the water.
Beyond the beach, Sandy Point allows fishing and crabbing from long rock jetties that extend into the bay (licenses required), multiple hiking trails, a nature center with family activities, and excellent views of the Bay Bridge and historic Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse.
1100 East College Pkwy., Annapolis. dnr.maryland.gov. $5 per person on weekends and holidays; $4 per person on weekdays.
Quiet Waters Park
Okay, the “beach” at the spacious Quiet Waters Park just south of Annapolis is small stretch of sand reserved only for dogs, but doesn’t everyone — canine as well as human — deserve a chance to splash around on a hot summer day? The beach is open for dogs of all sizes to play fetch with tennis balls or toys tossed into the shallow waters, again and again. Humans are prohibited from wading or swimming.
When your thoroughly soaked pup has shaken off, it's time to enjoy the rest of the park, which includes miles of winding trails, a fenced dog park, and benches and gazebos overlooking the South River.
Dogs visiting the beach must be vaccinated, and puppies younger than four months are prohibited. A full list of rules is on the dog beach website.
600 Quiet Waters Park Rd., Annapolis. aacounty.org. $6 entry fee per car.