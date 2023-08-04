D.C. officials outline scope of outside probe of Falcicchio allegations

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An outside investigation into sexual harassment complaints against a former top adviser to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is expected to delve into allegations raised by multiple women and examine Bowser's 2017 anti-sexual-harassment policy, according to a bid solicitation that the Office of the Inspector General released this week. The D.C. Council last month unanimously ordered the OIG to hire a third party to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against John Falcicchio, Bowser's former chief of staff and a deputy mayor, after a majority of council members raised concerns about the thoroughness and independence of the initial investigation by the Mayor's Office of Legal Counsel (MOLC).

The scandal rocked the Bowser administration, considering Falcicchio was one of the most powerful people in Bowser’s orbit and oversaw the city’s major economic-development projects. He resigned in March, and shortly thereafter the allegations became public. Falcicchio has not responded to repeated requests for comment about the allegations.

The MOLC has substantiated in part sexual harassment claims brought by two D.C. employees against Falcicchio. In the first case, the MOLC substantiated a woman’s allegations that Falcicchio made unwanted sexual advances on two occasions: that he masturbated in front of her at his apartment and sent her lewd messages. The handling of the release of that investigation’s findings — on a Saturday during a holiday weekend in June — rankled council members, who began to call for an independent investigation.

Last week, the MOLC substantiated another woman’s allegations that Falcicchio made unwanted sexual advances on five separate occasions, including at his apartment, where she went “at his direction for work-related reasons.”

But the MOLC found certain other allegations by both women to be unsubstantiated, in part noting that they fell outside the scope of the investigation, including that the women faced retaliation or bullying after rebuffing Falcicchio’s advances or making a complaint. The council hoped an independent investigator could take a closer look at those allegations.

According to the request for proposals (RFP) released this week, the outside law firm tasked with investigating the cases will be asked to perform three core responsibilities: The investigator will review the MOLC’s investigations of the complaints. They’ll investigate the claims that fell outside the scope of MOLC’s investigation, described in the RFP as “hiring and promotion practices,” “workplace culture” and allegations of retaliation. And they’ll make recommendations to strengthen existing sexual harassment reporting procedures and policies, which are largely laid out in the mayor’s 2017 sexual harassment order.

In providing background about the allegations against Falcicchio — who is identified only by his titles — the RFP also describes allegations by a third woman. The woman, who does not work for the D.C. government, told Washington City Paper’s Alex Koma that Falcicchio “propositioned her for sex and denied her business opportunities when she refused,” according to Koma’s June 26 article. The MOLC did not investigate her claims as they were outside its scope, according to the RFP, the release of which was first reported by Koma.

Asked to clarify whether the RFP is asking the outside investigator to delve into that woman’s claims, a spokesman for the Office of the Inspector General declined to answer questions, saying he could not comment “since this is an active procurement.”

At the time the D.C. Council passed legislation ordering the independent investigation, attorneys representing the two D.C. employees who came forward with sexual harassment complaints said they supported the additional scrutiny.

“The passage of this legislation sends an important message that no D.C. Government official is above the law,” the attorneys, Debra Katz and Kayla Morin, said in a statement. “It also recognizes that an independent investigator is better positioned to evaluate our client’s serious allegations of bullying, hostile work environment, retaliation, and sexual-based hiring and promotions.”

Though Bowser signed the legislation, she was not enthusiastic about an outside probe, seeing it as unnecessary and defending the MOLC — which reports to her — in its investigation. “A claim was made for sexual harassment, it was substantiated, and the person responsible is no longer with the government,” she said after the bill passed, referring to the first case in which harassment allegations were sustained.

Bidding on the contract is open until Aug. 15. Once an investigator is selected, they will have 45 days to complete the three major tasks outlined in the RFP, and their findings will be expected to be made public. The RFP also notes that the investigator will be expected to publicly testify before the council.

Price will be one criteria used to select an investigator, who will be expected to devote hundreds of hours to the case. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), who had introduced the emergency legislation ordering the outside investigation, previously said the Office of the Inspector General could absorb up to $450,000 for the legislation in its operating budget for this fiscal year.