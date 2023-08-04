Rental scams are on the rise, D.C. attorney general warns

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Will began to look for a new place to live, he was desperate to get it over with as quickly as possible. Will, 29, had just ended things with his girlfriend of three years, with whom he shared an apartment. Work, he said, was demanding much of his time and attention. He was distracted and desperate — and soon would become one of the first victims in a growing wave of fraud that has conned D.C. renters out of tens of thousands of dollars. Will spoke on the condition that only his first name be used because he is a crime victim.

Scams targeting those rushing to find a new place to live in the District have spiked over the past several months, alarming advocates in the D.C. Office of the Attorney General and prompting the office to issue a consumer alert this week that cautioned those on the hunt for a new home to be wary of fake ads and demands for money before a lease is signed.

The schemes, which typically originate with housing listings on websites such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, according to the alert, have defrauded D.C. residents as well as those looking to move into the District. In some cases, fraudsters have been able to persuade unwitting renters to send them fictitious application fees, security deposits and a sum equivalent to first-month’s rent before the scam is discovered.

Once the money is sent, attorneys said, it is often gone for good.

“These are big loses for consumers,” said Emily Barth, an assistant attorney general in the office of consumer protection. “On the low end, we’re seeing maybe $500. And on the higher end, they could be out $5,000 after paying a supposed security deposit and first-month’s rent.”

The recent wave of scams began at the start of the summer, officials said, around the time college students and interns from out of town were looking for housing.

Will has lived in the District for about three years. In May, he found an ad for a one-bedroom near the University of the District of Columbia on Craigslist. The photos looked professional, he said, and the apartment was charming. It had a small balcony, a dining nook and a kitchen with a gas stove. The person who claimed to be the listing agent told him that the place came fully furnished, and rent was $1,350.

“In hindsight, that should have been a red flag — it’s way too low for that kind of place,” Will said.

After he had wired $2,700 to the alleged agent and signed what was presented to him as a lease, Will said, he began to notice strange inconsistencies. A week later, he went to the apartment to check it out in person. The building looked nothing like the photos. Immediately suspicious, he sought out the leasing agent on-site, who told him she had nothing to do with his transaction.

“Other folks had reached out about that apartment, too, but the unit doesn’t even exist,” Will said. “I felt like a huge sense of relief in finding this place and then a week and a half later, like panic and embarrassment and shame.”

Capitalizing on the high cost of housing in D.C. and the urgency many feel to lock down a place to live, Barth said, fraudsters often urge residents to transfer money using methods that are difficult to cancel. Writing a check, officials said, is always more secure than a wire transfer or using apps like Zelle, Venmo or CashApp.

The attorney general’s office noted that in-person tours or virtual tours via video call are much harder to fake than still photographs. If the person refuses to offer a real-time tour, officials wrote in the alert this week, “this is a red flag.”

Other red flags the attorney general’s office pointed to include: if a property is listed only on one site rather than on rental sites like Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com; if a landlord cannot be confirmed to own or manage the property via the D.C. Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection’s SCOUT database or by calling the property management agency; pressure to send money over before a rental agreement has been signed; and lease contracts that contain blank spaces or unclear terms.

Barth said despite an obvious increase in these kinds of cons, it’s hard to know exactly how many people have been defrauded this summer. The true number, she said, is probably larger than the amount of reports the agency has received.

“As with all types of scams, people are generally very embarrassed that it even happened to them,” she said. “Hindsight is 20-20 and what makes scams effective is they prey on people at their most vulnerable. People are vulnerable when they’re looking for housing — especially in a place like D.C., which has such a tough market.”