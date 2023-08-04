Advocates question whether Fairfax police foot chase policy goes far enough

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

After a Fairfax County police sergeant fatally shot an unarmed Black man during a foot chase outside of Tysons Corner Center earlier this year, the department updated its policies to address how officers should handle such pursuits. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But the change, activists and others say, is modest and vague — mostly focused on the documentation of chases, rather than offering specific guidance about when and how they’re conducted.

“Officers who engage in a foot pursuit of a fleeing suspect are expected to exercise sound judgment throughout the length of the chase,” the policy says, “and balance their obligation to promote the safety of the general public with the need to apprehend offenders and/or persons in need of immediate mental health or medical treatment.”

The new foot pursuit policy came after officers chased and fatally shot 37-year-old Timothy Johnson, who had been suspected of stealing sunglasses from Tysons Corner Center. Johnson’s family decried the shooting, and a special grand jury is now considering whether to charge Wesley Shifflett, the now-terminated sergeant who fired the fatal shots. A regular grand jury declined to do so.

In the wake of the shooting, activists demonstrated outside county government buildings, demanding that the department specify when suspects should be chased and when they should not. In reports, the Police Executive Research Forum and Fairfax’s Police Reform Matrix Working Group called for foot-chase regulation.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis implemented the 146-word foot-pursuit regulation not long after Johnson’s February shooting. The policy requires supervisors to review all pursuits after they occur, and the department captures data related to chases. Fairfax County police said Friday that Davis would provide an update in October on whether the department will expand its policy, along with other recommendations written in PERF’s report.

“As we continue to employ industry-leading practices we take pride in our robust public safety strategy, including implementing leading policies within the thresholds of relevant law,” Fairfax County police said. “Our foot pursuit policy effectively captures data, which plays a crucial role in enhancing our training methods and improving the way we take criminals into custody.”

But to Melissa Johnson, Timothy Johnson’s mother, the lack of a concrete and specific policy nearly half a year after the shooting is disappointing.

“[A]dding the Foot Pursuit Section to the revised Prisoner Care and Custody Regulation is a step in the right direction,” Johnson said in a statement. “However, I am sorely disappointed that this most important addition that would have potentially saved my son’s life appears to be more of a footnote. Based on its importance, I certainly expected a full Foot Pursuit Policy, providing a more detailed description of what is expected of officers.”

Rev. Vernon Walton, who helped write to the county Board of Supervisors a May report urging police to make a foot pursuit policy, called the current regulation “woefully inadequate.”

“This is simply a start,” Walton said of the policy. “But given the gravity of the danger involved in police pursuits, I would have hoped for more substance by now.”

Steven Monahan, president of the Fairfax Chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, said the current foot pursuit policy was something Fairfax County police never had before, but was not met with resistance from officers.

“From my perspective, officers believe that this new foot pursuit policy is working,” Monahan said. “Things happen with officers very rapidly and dynamically. There is an importance of allowing foot pursuits to continue within the police department. And officer discretion is very important because foot pursuits are not black and white — they are very much so in the gray. This policy accounts for that.”

Seth Stoughton, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who focuses on police uses of force, says police departments should have meaningful guidance for police officers on how to chase suspects, though that guidance can take multiple forms.

“I personally am agnostic as to whether foot pursuit guidance is enshrined in a policy manual, is provided in some other type of written directive or is communicated clearly in training,” he said, later adding, “If officers are making good decisions because of good policy or good training, they’re making good decisions. But if officers are making bad decisions because either the policy or training doesn’t clearly define what’s expected of them, that’s a problem.”

Some departments across the country have implemented foot chase policies in recent years in the wake of police shooting people after such pursuits. In Chicago, police implemented a policy after two chases ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man. Locally, law enforcement in Arlington and D.C. have created foot-pursuit policies.

Eric Melancon, a deputy commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, said the department implemented its policy back in 2021. Melancon said the policy gave police officers guidance to help them make the “split-second decisions” about whether to chase.

“It’s not that you can’t do a foot pursuit. You can,” Melancon said. “You have to dispel the notion that somehow policies like this would handcuff our officers. That's absolutely not the case. I think what we're trying to do is provide them sufficient guidance that they can be more proactive, more engaged, and do so in a positive way.”

In 2021, the University of Texas at San Antonio published a study about the use of force in Fairfax County, analyzing 1,360 use-of-force cases over a three-year period between 2016 and 2018. The report included a slew of recommendations, including that the department adopt a foot pursuit policy.

Chuck Wexler, the executive director of PERF, said a foot pursuit policy is still a relatively new concept that is becoming increasingly popular among departments. Wexler said that he recommends Fairfax County take that next step.

“There is an important word in all of this that is increasingly becoming important in policing. It’s proportionality,” Wexler said. “Proportionality basically says: ‘Is what I’m doing — is the action I’m taking — proportionate to the offense that is being committed.’”

Melissa Johnson said her son’s case demonstrates the department has significant work to do.

“I would like to see a separate policy,” she said. “Aptly named, The Timothy M. Johnson FCPD Foot Pursuit Policy.”