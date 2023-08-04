Friday: our second coolest day since June

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Friday could have been considered our coolest day of the summer. But one thing stood in its way. That was Thursday, which seemed closer in look, feel and temperature to the unofficial coolest day criteria. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On Friday, Washington’s highest official temperature was 81 degrees, and seemed to have little in common with our image of summertime here. Friday’s 81 degree high was eight degrees below the average high for Aug. 4.

Friday’s high of 81 also came in below the highs for every day last month.

Its humidity seemed tolerable, unlikely to become the target for expressions of traditional August discontents. Its warmth reflected the high-temperature averages for the start of June or the middle of September.

In its pleasant moderation, Friday’s high was almost unmatched for many weeks. But records dating back to June showed a single cooler day. That day was Thursday. On Thursday, for the first time since June 22, the mercury never made it into the 80s, let alone reach summer’s hallmark 90s.

Thursday’s high was only 79. With a certain chill in the afternoon air, and with rain dripping from implacably gray afternoon skies, Thursday may have been the single summer day this year that seemed least representative of its season.

Few might have objected to descriptions of Thursday as a throwback to spring, or a foretaste of fall. It took true confidence in the calendar to call it summer.