2 dead, 1 hospitalized after triple shooting in Adams Morgan

Acting Chief Pamela Smith provides an update on the shooting in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest.

Officers located three adult male victims, two were pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/7xpgMOTHgX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 5, 2023 Two men are dead and another is hospitalized after a triple shooting in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood early Saturday, authorities said. At around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW for the report of gunshots, Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said in a videotaped statement. The officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, Smith said, and two were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Smith.

“Another act of senseless violence has occurred in this area,” Smith said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available, and the names of the victims were not released.

The triple shooting comes amid a wave of violence in the District this month. Five people were shot in the city in the first three days of August, including two in separate shootings on the same city block.

The city has now recorded more than 150 homicides so far this year, putting it on track for the largest number of killings in more than two decades.

Meanwhile, violent crime in other cities, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago, has fallen, according to statistics posted on those departments’ websites.

This is a developing story and will be updated.